Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chinese Monetary Policy to Prioritize Resumption of Work, Supporting Economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 01:11am EDT

BEIJING--China's central bank will make the resumption of work and supporting economic growth the priority for monetary policy as the country is hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Liu Guoqiang, a vice governor of the People's Bank of China, said Friday that regulators will guide the country's commercial banks to surrender some profit to support the economy while the central bank maintains ample liquidity in the financial system.

But he cautioned against cutting benchmark deposit rates as lowering loan rates has hurt banks' profitability. Mr. Liu said deposit rate cuts were constrained by the risk that it would lead to soaring consumer inflation and possibly devaluing the Chinese yuan. He added a cut would need to be comprehensively evaluated.

Beijing has pledged that the state-dominated banking system will step up lending to virus-hit small businesses. In the first quarter, commercial banks have issued 7 trillion yuan ($988 billion) in new loans, up by CNY1.18 trillion from the same period a year earlier, according to data released at the briefing Friday.

Mr. Liu said monetary policy will focus on getting the whole supply chain back to work since China has made progress in containing the spread of the virus. He added that China has enough policy room to offset the pandemic's shock to the economy.

After the coronavirus outbreak in late January, the PBOC injected hundreds of billions of dollars in liquidity into the financial system. It ordered state banks to extend cheap loans and give businesses longer grace periods to repay loans.

Corporate and household borrowers have thus far applied for delayed repayment of loans totaling CNY700 billion, according to data released on Friday.

Mr. Liu said Chinese economy had improved in March, compared with February when the coronavirus and government control measures ground the economy to a halt. Economists widely predict that China will suffer its first quarterly economic contraction, from a year earlier, in the first three months of 2020.

Zhou Liang, a vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said the regulator will guide banks to cut their lending rates to small businesses in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, by another 1 percentage point this year. The banking regulator will also guide banks to provide CNY800 billion in lending to small companies which can use their account receivables to apply for loans.

Slowing economic growth and increased lending to small businesses considered risky borrowers will affect Chinese lenders' asset quality, analysts and bankers say.

Officials said authorities will let banks further replenish their capital bases this year through various channels.

Xu Hongcai, a vice finance minister, said at the same briefing that Beijing will let local governments issue more special-purpose bonds to fund projects for 5G communication networks, vocation education, public health and old community renovations. He also added that the central government would ban the funds raised from the special-purpose bonds from being used to buy lands and property projects.

China's State Council said it would issue new quotas for local government bonds, step up the fiscal deficit and issue special government bonds to counter shocks due to the coronavirus.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:58aWORLD BANK : Fast-Tracks $29 Million for Nepal's COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Response
PU
01:58aNEPAL : COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project
PU
01:54aJapan PM Abe agreed to $2,800 cash payouts to households - ruling party official
RE
01:44aChina says has ample policy tools to cope with coronavirus impact
RE
01:29aADB warns coronavirus may halve GDP growth in developing Asia
RE
01:28aFED'S DILEMMA : Picking winners for $4 trillion in credit
RE
01:27aSingapore retail sales fall at steepest pace in 12 years as virus deters shoppers
RE
01:21aDollar consolidates as hopes for quick recovery evaporate
RE
01:20aChina-backed AIIB proposes $5 bln funding line for coronavirus crisis
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to make further cuts to flights - internal memo
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
4BRENT : Dated Brent benchmark's record $10 discount gives oil a reality check
5LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation o..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group