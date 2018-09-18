Chinese Officials Scramble to Respond to Trump's New Tariffs

By Lingling Wei

BEIJING -- China scrambled to deal with an escalating trade fight with the U.S., issuing an expected volley of tariffs and weighing whether to agree to Washington's offer for more trade talks.

The announcement by the country's cabinet came half a day after President Trump announced new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, an action that left Chinese officials seeking an appropriate response. The new Chinese levies, on imports from the U.S. ranging from farm products and machinery to chemicals, will take effect on Sept. 24, the same day the latest U.S. penalties are set to kick in. The Chinese rates will range from 5% to 10%.

Mr. Trump reiterated on Tuesday that he would consider levying tariffs on virtually all Chinese goods imported to the U.S. if Beijing retaliates against U.S. farmer and workers.

Shortly after the White House's announcement late on Monday, Chinese leadership's economic troubleshooter, Vice Premier Liu He, huddled with his top lieutenants to devise a response, according to officials briefed on the matter. On the agenda was whether Mr. Liu or lower-level officials should go to Washington for a fresh round of trade talks.

China's Commerce Ministry, in a brief statement midday Tuesday, had said that the U.S. tariffs create "new uncertainty" for negotiations and vowed that China would retaliate without mentioning any details.

Chinese leaderships faces a dilemma as the world's two largest economies pitch closer to a full-bore trade war. President Xi Jinping has banked his popularity and strongman reputation on turning China into a global power and can't afford to back off, instructing officials to stand firm and punch back in negotiations.

Meanwhile, concerned that a spiraling trade fight could harm an already slowing economy and derail China's onward rise, Mr. Xi has also ordered his officials to keep engaging with Washington and American businesses, according to Chinese officials and government advisers.

President Trump upped the stakes for Beijing Monday, first by saying that the new 10% tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods would take effect in only one week's time. Then he reiterated a threat to hit another $267 billion of Chinese imports with tariffs if Beijing retaliates. Combined with goods already hit with punitive levies, the total would exceed the $505 billion in Chinese goods the U.S. imported last year.

"There will be great and fast economic retaliation against China if our farmers, ranchers and/or industrial workers are targeted!" President Trump said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

The new Chinese penalties come on top of the tariffs on $50 billion in American goods that are already in force, bringing the total amount of U.S. products subject to Chinese tariffs to $110 billion -- or 85% of U.S. goods entering China last year. In the statement, the State Council said Beijing would increase the 5-10% tariff rates if Washington moved ahead with the 25% rate early next year, as planned.

Because China imports far fewer goods from the U.S. -- just under $130 billion last year -- Beijing is running out of products to penalize.

"The U.S. is in the driver's seat," a Chinese official said.

President Trump first threatened the $200 billion tariff round in July. While companies have had more than two months to digest the possibility, the escalation still jangled nerves. Business executives, including e-commerce titan Jack Ma, took the new tariffs as a signal that trade tensions aren't going to dissipate soon.

The new U.S. tariffs will affect a broad range of products used by business and consumers, from auto parts to luggage. That's a particular problem, business representatives warned, for companies with global supply chains reliant on China.

"Strategically, I think they should have a plan B," said Carlo Diego D'Andrea, chairman of the manufacturing-heavy Shanghai chapter of the European Chamber of Commerce in China. While in past episodes of U.S.-China trade fights, European companies could expect to win orders at the expense of American firms, this time, they expect to be caught in the crossfire, according to a survey of member companies by the European Chamber.

In recent days with the new U.S. tariffs looming, Chinese officials and government advisers have questioned whether it's time to negotiate with the Trump administration.

Vice Premier Liu gathered with other senior economic officials on Tuesday to consider Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's invitation last week for more talks in Washington, the officials briefed on the matter said.

Accepting the U.S. invitation would go against Beijing's public stance that it won't negotiate under the gun, the officials said, while declining could risk aggravating the tensions.

An option being considered, the officials said, involves sending a lower-level trade official -- Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen -- for talks this month while sparing Mr. Liu. Under the original plan, lower-level talks were to take place this week ahead of Mr. Liu's trip to Washington late next week. As of late Tuesday, no final decisions were made on the issue, according to the officials.

An ally of Mr. Liu's vented Tuesday about the pressure from Washington. "Negotiations can't be done with this kind of tactic," Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at a World Economic Forum meeting in the coastal city of Tianjin.

"It may work with some small country," he said. "It doesn't work with China." The new U.S. tariffs, he said, have "poisoned the atmosphere for negotiations."

Voices have been rising in Chinese policy circles in recent weeks saying that Beijing should wait to negotiate until after the November midterm elections. Many Chinese officials think President Trump isn't ready to cut a deal, is bashing China now to appeal to his political base and may be more willing to negotiate after the elections.

Some Chinese officials advising the leadership are proposing to restrict China's sales of materials, equipment and other parts key to U.S. manufacturers' supply chains. If adopted, such a measure could hurt companies like Apple Inc., which assembles most of its gadgets in China, but also put millions of Chinese jobs in jeopardy.

Many American companies operating in China are growing increasingly worried about Chinese retaliation. In addition to tariffs, more than half of member firms surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in China earlier this month said they have experienced a rise in nontariff barriers in recent months, including increased inspections and slower customs clearance.

"Contrary to views in Washington, China can -- and will -- dig its heels in and we are not optimistic about the prospect for a resolution in the short term," William Zarit, a business consultant and chairman of the chamber, said Tuesday.

Chao Deng in Tianjin and James T. Areddy in Shanghai contributed to this article.

