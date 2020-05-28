Chinese Policy Makers Have Stimulus Measures Ready, Premier Says

By Jonathan Cheng

BEIJING -- China's premier said Thursday that policy makers have more stimulus measures ready in case of a further deterioration in the economy, which he said would keep the world's second largest economy "on a steady course" as Beijing wrestles with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and rising geopolitical tensions.

Keeping economic growth on track has always been a critical task for China's leaders, but that is particularly true as the country faces its deepest economic slowdown since Beijing began enacting economic reforms in the late 1970s and unleashed decades of breakneck growth. Now, with tens of millions newly out of work, China's social contract is being tested.

"We have reserved policy space on the fiscal, monetary, social security and other fronts, and we are in a strong position to quickly introduce new measures should the situation call for it, without any hesitation," Premier Li Keqiang, regarded as the Chinese Communist Party's No. 2 leader, said Thursday at a press briefing to mark the end of an annual weeklong legislative conclave in Beijing.

At the beginning of the National People's Congress a week earlier, Mr. Li said China's leadership had decided to ditch a formal growth target for the year, a rare move that comes after China's coronavirus-hit economy recorded a 6.8% contraction in the first quarter.

Mr. Li during his two-hour-long press briefing took pains to emphasize that China's abandonment of its formal growth target didn't diminish the importance of economic growth.

"Our decision is designed for the economic development to deliver more real gains to our people, and we want to promote China's higher-quality development," Mr. Li said. "We believe development still holds the key and is the foundation for resolving all of the problems in China today."

The premier defended Beijing's existing stimulus measures as forceful, and reiterated the current leadership's commitment to not resort reflexively to large-scale stimulus.

"We have repeatedly said that we wouldn't flood China's economy with liquidity," Mr. Li said. "Sufficient liquidity is important to economic development, but excessive liquidity will induce froth in the marketplace."

Mr. Li vowed to create more jobs for the country's tens of millions of migrant workers and empathized with the difficulties many of them face in finding work during the current downturn.

The leadership's longstanding goal of eliminating absolute poverty by the end of this year, Mr. Li said, wouldn't change despite the pandemic. However, he acknowledged that the economic crisis made the task more daunting, with even some who had climbed out of poverty finding themselves back in dire economic straits.

"Because of the pandemic, some may have fallen back into poverty," he said. "But we have confidence that we can ensure the needs of our people and achieve our target."

Mr. Li also pledged support for the export sector, as well as small- and medium-size enterprises, which he described as the backbone of the economy.

"A recession will be followed by a new boom," Mr. Li said.

