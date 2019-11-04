Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chinese President Xi says need to bring down trade barriers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 09:35pm EST
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the opening ceremony of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Global trade barriers must be removed, and countries should uphold basic multilateral trade principles while standing firm against protectionism and unilateralism, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening of the Nov. 5-10 China International Import Expo, or CIIE, an annual import show in Shanghai, Xi said more efforts were needed to boost international cooperation and remove barriers to innovation.

"There is no single country that can resolve by itself the difficulties facing the development of the world's economy," Xi said.

Xi reiterated previous pledges to open China's economy further to the outside world and strengthen the country's protections of intellectual property.

China launched the import expo last year as the China-U.S. trade war was heating up. Xi on Monday night called CIIE "a major initiative in the history of global trade and an important platform for international cooperation in the new era".

The expo comes as U.S. and Chinese negotiators work to finalise a text of a "phase one" agreement for U.S. President Donald Trump and Xi to sign this month to ease the nearly 16-month trade war.

The process has been clouded by wrangling over U.S. demands for a timetable of Chinese purchases of U.S. farm products.

(Reporting by John Ruwitch and Winni Zhou; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:46pChina Caixin Services PMI Hit 8-Month Low in October
DJ
09:41pAsian shares near July peak as optimism grows on trade, economy
RE
09:40pAsian shares near July peak as optimism grows on trade, economy
RE
09:36pFrance calls on China to 'consolidate' market opening
RE
09:35pChinese President Xi says need to bring down trade barriers
RE
09:32pChina central bank cuts medium-term loan rate for first time since 2016 as growth cools
RE
09:27pResurgent Boeing 737 MAX could trigger jet surplus, analyst warns
RE
09:23pHong Kong business activity contracts at fastest pace in 21 years
RE
09:23pResurgent Boeing 737 MAX could trigger jet surplus, analyst warns
RE
09:19pOil edges lower amid doubts over OPEC cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2Oil edges lower amid doubts over OPEC cuts
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4SEMAFO INC. : SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Mi..
5BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMP : BIOHAVEN STATEMENT REGARDING KLEO PHARMACEUTICALS (KLEO): Thomas J. Lyn..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group