Chinese Stocks Are at the Mercy of Trade Talks but Cushioned by Beijing

By Shen Hong and Joanne Chiu

Chinese stocks enter the second half of the year dogged by trade tensions and doubts about the resilience of China's economy and currency.

The country's onshore markets climbed as much as 31% earlier this year following a disastrous 2018, then fell into a holding pattern. The swings were the result of shifting sentiment around Beijing and Washington's trade fight and mixed signals about growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Following a pullback in the second quarter, the Shanghai Composite Index ended June up nearly 20% on the year, putting the benchmark not far from where it was last summer. Consumer-related stocks did well, while shares of exporters and shipping operators lagged behind.

Investors have struggled to gauge which way the pendulum will ultimately swing in the U.S.-China trade dispute, and how much it will weigh on China's decelerating economy and the value of the yuan.

Analysts say Chinese stocks could continue to drift unless the outlook for global trade brightens or Beijing acts more decisively to spur growth. Recent shifts toward easier monetary policy by central banks in the U.S. and Europe, meanwhile, have removed some downward pressure on the yuan.

"The sharp rebound in Chinese stocks in early 2019 was a positive surprise to many investors, driven by over-optimism toward a quick settlement of China's trade dispute with the U.S.," said William Yuen, a Hong Kong-based investment director at Invesco Asset Management. While that settlement has yet to happen, he expects the market to perform better in the coming months as China's economy reaps the benefits of government-led stimulus.

The trade spat will remain "the single biggest influence in the next few months" for Chinese markets, said Rebecca Jiang, a China equities portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.

Following an escalation in trade tensions in recent months, President Trump and his Chinese counterpart agreed at a summit on Saturday to resume negotiations. The U.S. also consented to halting additional tariffs on Chinese goods for now.

The outcome of the trade talks will also determine China's domestic policy response, Ms. Jiang added. "If progress is slow, we might see more supportive monetary and fiscal policies."

China's economy expanded by 6.4% in the first quarter of 2019, according to official figures, a faster pace than many economists expected. The numbers were buoyed by a pickup in industrial production, higher retail sales and property investment, and government spending on infrastructure.

China's central bank has also reduced the sums that commercial lenders must hold in reserve, freeing up more funds for banks to lend. It has so far refrained from pulling the trigger on interest rates--a more potent policy weapon--after last trimming them four years ago in the wake of a stock-market meltdown.

Earlier in June, the yuan suffered a bout of selling and threatened to break the psychologically important level of 7 against the dollar. More recently, signs that U.S. and European central bankers may adopt easier monetary policy could give Beijing more room to loosen credit conditions further. Lower U.S. interest rates could weaken the dollar, removing a source of downward pressure on the yuan.

Qian Wang, chief economist for the Asia-Pacific at Vanguard Group, said she doesn't expect the yuan to depreciate substantially because a weakening currency wouldn't help Chinese exports much amid a global growth slowdown. A stabilizing Chinese economy in the second half could ease investors' worries about a hard landing, she added.

Cheaper valuations also could provide a cushion for Chinese stocks, said Jim McCafferty, joint-head of Asia-Pacific equity research at Nomura in Hong Kong.

The Shanghai Composite Index is currently valued at 10.7 times the average earnings expected for its component companies in the next 12 months, below its 10-year average of 11.7 times, according to Refinitiv's Datastream. In comparison, the S&P 500 index trades at 16.8 times forecast earnings, versus its 10-year average of 15 times.

Another positive sign: Foreign investors have been increasing their exposure to the country's $7.6 trillion equity market. Two large global index providers, MSCI Inc. and FTSE Russell, have ratcheted up exposure to companies listed on China's domestic exchanges.

In February, MSCI said it would more than quadruple the weighting of mainland Chinese shares in its influential Emerging Markets stock benchmark. The process could send close to $80 billion into China's stock markets from money managers who track MSCI's indexes. In late June, FTSE Russell added Chinese A shares to its widely tracked FTSE Emerging Index, representing initial net passive inflows of $10 billion of assets under management.

Still, foreign investors currently own just 3% of China's stock market, making their influence somewhat limited, said J.P. Morgan's Ms. Jiang, though that should increase in the coming years.

