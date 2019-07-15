Log in
Chinese Stocks Gain on Hopes for Stimulus

07/15/2019 | 05:12am EDT

By Avantika Chilkoti and Shen Hong

-- Chinese stocks rise after weak GDP data

-- Anheuser-Busch InBev down around 2%

-- Galapagos shares rise more than 15%

Chinese stocks inched higher Monday after new data showed economic growth slowed to its weakest pace since 1992, raising expectations that Beijing would introduce stimulus measures to support the economy.

Data released Monday showed growth in the world's second-largest economy decelerated to 6.2% in the second quarter. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.4% at closing, after falling as much as 1.5% in the morning session.

"The numbers don't look good and there are expectations for further credit loosening," said Deng Wenyuan, a Suzhou-based analyst at Soochow Securities Co.

The Stoxx Europe 600 wavered in morning trade. Shares in Galapagos, the Belgian biotech group, rallied 15% in morning trading following the announcement of a large infusion of cash. Gilead Sciences has said it would pay $5.1 billion to boost its stake in the company and gain rights outside Europe to its treatments in development.

Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch InBev was among the biggest losers in European equity markets after the group called off the nearly $10 billion listing of its Asian business. The initial public offering would have been the largest this year. Shares in the brewer were down 1.5% in Europe.

Looking ahead, investors will be watching as second-quarter reporting season begins this week, with updates expected from Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Netflix.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com and Shen Hong at hong.shen@wsj.com

