Chinese Tourists Propel Alipay's Overseas Growth during the 2019 Lunar New Year

Alipay today announces additional statistics that reveal more about the
overseas spending and mobile payment behavior of Chinese consumers
during the 2019 Lunar New Year period.
The data has been drawn from the 54 markets where Alipay is accepted.
Combined with the preliminary
findings released on Feb 11, the statistics provide a unique way to
measure the pulse of China’s vibrant consumer and tourism markets.
Key findings between February 4- 10 reveal:
-
Both transaction values and volumes experienced robust growth
-
Offline in-store transaction value surged 2.2 times year-on-year
-
Europe dominates the top 10 countries in terms of average spend
-
Top five countries that saw the highest growth on average spend
were: Denmark (22.7 times), Spain (7.1 times), The Philippines (5
times), Belgium (4.7 times) and Switzerland (3.4 times)
-
Asian claims nine out of top 10 countries by transaction volumes with
the exception of Canada, which climbed to tenth spot due to
increased adoption by local merchants and large retailers
-
In terms of product and outlet categories, Chinese tourists shopped
more frequently in department stores and luxury shops in Europe, while
those who travelled to Asian countries favored cosmeceutical shops and
convenience stores
In addition, the preliminary findings released on Feb 11 show:
-
Average consumption growth through Alipay by travelers from
third-and-fourth-tier cities in China outpaced those travelers from
the top-tier cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou
-
Middle-aged travelers, which are categorized into two groups - those
who were born between 1960 – 1969 and then those born between
1970-1979, were the main driving force in outbound tourism and
overseas consumption
The statistics also reinforce the findings from the
report jointly released by Nielsen and Alipay last month. Titled 2018
Trends for Mobile Payment in Chinese Outbound Tourism, the report
finds that Chinese tourists paid for 32% of transactions using mobile
payment, overtaking cash for the first time, and that nearly 60% of
merchants surveyed experienced growth in both foot traffic and sales
after adopting Alipay.
