Chinese Truck Driver Sped for Kilometers in a Soon-to-Explode Truck, Receiving a FAW J7 After Narrow Escape

08/16/2020 | 12:16am EDT

According to Chinese media reports, on July 14, 2020, a thrilling scene was staged in Xinmin City, Liaoning, China: a burning extended truck rushed out from near a gas station, whistling across the street into the distance. The truck body was almost completely swallowed by the big fire, as flames blazed up to more than 2 meters high, seemingly to explode at any time. A few minutes later, the truck exploded in the outer suburb amidst rolling smoke.

After the accident, Sun Gang, the truck driver who underwent a brush with death accepted an interview. He said that the truck’s fire was caused by errors of repair welding, plus sudden incidents of scorching weather made the fire rage out of control. Seeing the imminent explosion accident, he decided to risk his life, endure raging fire and heat and drive the burning vehicle away from the town.

This incident was spread to the social network by Chinese netizens, thus arousing great social attention. Overall online readings broke through 100 million and Sun Gang was praised as a “contemporary hero.” However, this hero plunged into a life crisis after the incident, because the exploded truck was the most expensive property in his entire family.

A few days later, Sun Gang received a phone call from the truck manufacturer. He was told that he would receive a special gift from the truck manufacturer FAW Jiefang——a 550 horsepower latest FAW tractor J7.

FAW General Manager Assistant, FAW Jiefang Chairman and Party Committee Secretary Hu Hanjie delivered to Sun Gang the key of the new vehicle.

Sun Gang said, “I’m just an ordinary man. When an accident suddenly happened, I had no time to think about anything, but to drive the car away out of instinct. I believe that no person involved would leave the danger to others.”

It is reported that FAW Jiefang is a truck brand independently developed by China, boasts 7 million users, and ranks No.1 in terms of the world’s sales volume for medium and heavy-duty truck brands in 2018 and 2019. FAW Jiefang is willing to assist more truck drivers who suffer family difficulties due to diseases and disasters to set sail again in the future worldwide, and continuously practice the brand’s charitable values ​​and beliefs. (Facebook@chinafawtruck)


© Business Wire 2020
