Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chinese central bank - banking system liquidity ample after Baoshang Bank takeover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 07:52am EDT
Headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Sunday that liquidity in the banking system is reasonably ample, and that it would use various monetary policy tools including medium-term facility loans and reverse repurchase agreements to stabilise money markets.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would boost medium- and small-sized banking liquidity through relatively low reserve requirements for such banks.

A previously announced phased cut to reserve requirements is expected to release 100 billion yuan ($14.49 billion) in long-term liquidity to medium- and small-sized banks on June 17, the PBOC said.

The PBOC said a recent regulatory takeover of Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank was a standalone case, and that regulators have no plans for further takeovers at present.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, editing by Deepa Babington)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48aTrump's Mexico Tariff Threat Trips Up Manufacturers Shifting Out of China
DJ
07:52aChinese central bank - banking system liquidity ample after Baoshang Bank takeover
RE
07:38aChina securities regulator says trade war impact on markets is controllable
RE
07:33aPOKÉMON, ASIA, BITCOIN : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 22
07:16aEU Commision to make proposals next week over Italy's budget - Moscovici
RE
06:41aChina says U.S. can't use pressure to force trade deal
RE
05:47aChina Signals It Is Willing to Return to Trade Talks With U.S.
DJ
05:45aBEHIND THE BOND RALLY : A Strong Dollar
DJ
05:06aSouth African Airways CEO resigns - Fin24
RE
03:49aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : White paper on China-US trade
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : China to probe FedEx after Huawei says parcels diverted
2AIRBUS SE : Airbus urges airlines to pressure Boeing over subsidy row
3QUALCOMM : Huawei's Main Chip Maker Faces Long-Term Risks From U.S. Ban
4China says U.S. can't use pressure to force trade deal
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE says French plant set for layoffs will not close down

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About