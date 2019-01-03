Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chinese city ends lucky draw for home buyers as market stabilises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 11:27am CET

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese wanting to own a home in a Qingdao city district will no longer have to enter a lucky draw in order to buy as authorities have suspended the lottery system introduced in June to curb speculation since the market has stabilised.

The policy change, announced on Thursday by Gaoxin district's notary public office on its official social media account, took effect on Jan. 1.

With the economy losing steam and property sales contracting, a handful of cities have recently relaxed property purchase requirements.

New home prices in Qingdao, in the eastern province of Shandong, grew 1.6 percent in November from a month earlier, latest official data showed, compared with a 0.6 percent increase in October.

A lottery system was also imposed in top-tier cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, along with a few provincial capitals.

In the southwestern city of Chengdu in Sichuan province, the lottery system for one real estate project was scrapped as no buyers registered to purchase any of its 645 apartments, according to local newspaper The Paper on Thursday.

In another sign that policy was being eased, the State Council, or cabinet, said on Wednesday that the government was encouraging both residential renting and buying in the Xiongan New Area, China's new special economic zone. Previously, the city had frozen property sales to stamp out speculation.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:39aXETRA DEUTSCHE BÖRSE CASH MARKET DIVISION : Gold holdings rise to 181.47 tonnes at year-end
PU
11:35aMALAYSIA'S NOVEMBER EXPORT GROWTH SEEN EASING TO 6.6 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR : Reuters Poll
RE
11:30aApple bombshell rocks European, Asian shares; 'flash crash' jolts currencies
RE
11:27aChinese city ends lucky draw for home buyers as market stabilises
RE
11:24aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Improving sustainable palm oil supply chains in partnership with Henkel Beauty Care's new Nature Box brand
PU
11:22aHong Kong's November retail sales post slowest growth in 17 months
RE
11:16aLibya's closed Sharara oilfield losing 8,500 bpd to looting -NOC
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Dame Colette Bowe and Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia appointed to the Financial Policy Committee
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
3APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
4VECTURA GROUP PLC : VECTURA : says yearly earnings should top market forecasts
5HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : This car of Hyundai can get you in trouble, if you own an i20 then be caref..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.