Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chinese envoy to Canada visits detained Huawei CFO, urges Ottawa to correct 'mistake'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 12:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: China's new ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu speaks during a news conference for a small group of reporters at the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa

China's new ambassador to Canada visited a senior Huawei Technologies Co Ltd official who is fighting extradition to the United States and urged Ottawa to release her, the embassy said on Friday.

Relations between Canada and China turned icy a year ago, after Vancouver police detained Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. arrest warrant. She is currently out on bail and awaiting court hearings due to start next year.

Ambassador Cong Peiwu, who took up his post earlier this month, on Thursday extended his warm regards to Meng and said Beijing "will continue to urge the Canadian side to correct its mistake" and release her immediately, the embassy said in a statement.

"The great motherland and nearly 1.4 billion Chinese people are your staunchest supporters. We expect you to go back to China safe and sound at an early date," it quoted Cong as telling Meng.

Shortly after Meng's arrest, China picked up two Canadian citizens who now face state security charges. It also blocked imports of Canadian canola seed.

The office of Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne was not immediately available for comment. Champagne said last week he had pressed his Chinese counterpart on the case of the two detainees.

By David Ljunggren

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42pCANADA PM : a 'little more work' is needed on USMCA trade deal
RE
12:31pUK shares fall after poll shows Conservative lead shrinks
RE
12:30pFour insurers battle for Spanish market share with Caser takeover - sources
RE
12:26pPG&E says its distribution lines caused no deadly fires in 2019
RE
12:21pChinese envoy to Canada visits detained Huawei CFO, urges Ottawa to correct 'mistake'
RE
12:20pJudge to rule on Vivendi request to halt Mediaset European TV plan
RE
12:20pJudge to rule on Vivendi request to halt Mediaset European TV plan
RE
12:18pLebanon central bank to take needed steps amid crisis - banking official
RE
12:15pCanadian third quarter GDP slows to annualized 1.3% after strong second quarter gain
RE
12:13pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Alexey Miller and Francois Fillon discuss development trends of French and European energy markets
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3STOXX EUROPE 600 : Markets are getting impatient
4ALEXANDER MINING PLC : ALEXANDER MINING : Proposed Reverse Takeover & Suspension of Trading
5BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tradin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group