Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chinese firm to replace exported coronavirus test kits deemed defective by Spain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 04:57am EDT

China's Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co Ltd said on Friday it will replace some coronavirus test kits it exported to Spain after the Spanish government deemed them too inaccurate to be used to diagnose patients.

Spain's Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare said in a statement that test kits supplied by Shenzhen Bioeasy were defective and had failed to correctly diagnose people when tested at hospitals.

Shenzhen Bioeasy said in a statement that the incorrect results may be a result of a failure to collect samples or use the kits correctly. The firm said it had not adequately communicated with clients how to use the kits.

The Spanish ministry said it will withdraw the kits that returned incorrect results, and would replace them with a different testing kit provided by Shenzhen Bioeasy.

The virus outbreak has killed more than 4,000 patients in Spain as of Thursday, surpassing the death toll in China, and infected more than 50,000 people.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu in Beijing and and Inti Landauro in Madrid; Editing by Se Young Lee and Peter Graff)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:12aS.Africa's Amplats continues repairs on processing facilities despite lockdown
RE
05:04aMoody's to cut South Africa's sovereign credit rating to junk -economists
RE
04:57aChinese firm to replace exported coronavirus test kits deemed defective by Spain
RE
04:49aJapan finmin declines to comment on resumption of bilateral FX swaps with South Korea
RE
04:35aMalaysia announces $58-billion stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus
RE
04:29aFrance calls on state-backed firms to scrap dividends
RE
04:23aMini-bull, tired bear, or something in-between
RE
04:22aUK tells people not to move as housing market freezes
RE
04:21aHedge fund manager to lead Norway sovereign fund after $124 billion loss
RE
04:20aCampaign group urges UK to keep virtual annual meetings temporary
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with..
2Big banks reassure staff about potential job cuts
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : urges ECB to buy short-term debt to stabilise markets - FT
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : EU lawmakers back aid for virus-hit economy in remote vote
5MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group