Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan posts first quarterly profit since listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 06:50am EDT
Drivers of food delivery service Meituan are seen in Shanghai

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Meituan Dianping, an online food delivery-to-ticketing firm, posted its first ever quarterly profit as a listed firm, as a surge in summer food delivery orders helped it beat competition from rivals including Alibaba-backed Ele.me.

Meituan, backed by Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, said it swung to a profit of 875.8 million yuan in the three months to end-June from a loss of 7.72 billion yuan (£892.65 million) in the year-ago period, the first time it reported a profit since the company listed in September last year.

Total revenue rose 50.6% to 22.7 billion yuan for the second quarter ended June 30 from 15.07 billion yuan a year earlier, beating forecasts. Analysts on average expected the company to report revenue of 21.87 billion yuan, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Second-quarter gross transaction volume grew 28.7% to 159.2 billion yuan, with total number of transacting users reaching 422.6 million.

Food delivery, which accounts for more than half of its revenue, reported gross profit of 2.86 billion yuan in the quarter, more than double the 1.41 billion yuan for the same period a year earlier, as it extended its lead in China's competitive food-takeout market.

Market researcher Trustdata said in a note earlier this month that Meituan grabbed a nearly two-third share of the country's food-takeout market in the second quarter, while Ele.me took just over a quarter.

"We believe after this summer, there should be no significant changes in the market share structure," Leo Liu, analyst at China Merchants Securities, wrote in a research note dated Aug 2.

June quarter revenue from Meituan's in-store, hotel booking, and travel sector businesses rose 42.8% to 5.2 billion yuan.

Its stock, having dropped to its lowest early this year, has clawed back up and is trading around its IPO price of HK$69 (£7). By market capitalisation, it is the third-largest Chinese technology company behind Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh

Stocks treated in this article : Tencent Holdings Ltd, Meituan Dianping
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEITUAN DIANPING End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.48% 331 End-of-day quote.5.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:55aAurania Provides Update on $4,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
06:54aFOOT LOCKER : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:53aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:53aHUAXI : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE
PU
06:53aOOH : First Quarterly Report 2019/20
PU
06:53aOOH : Poll Results of The Annual General Meeting Held on 23 August 2019; Retirement and Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Directors; and Change in Composition of Board Committees
PU
06:53aBLACKROCK : World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:53aHUAXI : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 AUGUST 2019
PU
06:53aKINGLAND : Interim Results Announcement
PU
06:53aBLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
2ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
3SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
4ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS : ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Positive H1 performance amidst market volatility
5LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP : Asian petrochemical profits slammed by trade war crossfire, oversupply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group