Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chinese investment in the U.S. drops to lowest level since global financial crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 12:09pm EDT
Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration

By Ted Hesson

Chinese investment in the United States dropped to $5 billion in 2019, a slight decrease from a year earlier and the lowest level since the global financial crisis a decade ago, according to a new analysis by the U.S.-China Investment Project.

The analysis attributed the investment slowdown to Chinese restrictions on outbound capital, more regulatory oversight in the United States, slower Chinese economic growth, and rising tensions between the two nations.

Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated in recent weeks as the novel coronavirus has spread across the globe, killing more than 276,000 people worldwide and infecting over 4 million.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was undecided about whether to end the so-called Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, just hours after top trade officials from both countries pledged to press ahead with implementing it despite coronavirus economic wreckage.

Trump, who has blamed China's early handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in late 2019 for causing thousands of deaths and millions of job losses in the United States, has threatened to terminate the trade deal if China fails to meet its purchase commitments.

The report released on Monday shows that Chinese investment into the United States had slowed even before the pandemic.

Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, one of the groups behind the report, said in a foreword that both countries should resist a retreat to "economic nationalism" in the event of a global recession.

U.S. investment in China increased slightly in 2019 to $14 billion, up from $13 billion a year earlier, according to the analysis.

However, the pandemic has put additional pressure on U.S. companies in China, raising questions about whether to move operations out of the country to diverse supply chains, the report said.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson; editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39pAbu Dhabi's Etihad to offer Melbourne to London flights from May 15
RE
12:31pNeiman Will Burn Hundreds of Millions in Bankruptcy Before Stores Open
DJ
12:25pUK to set out future of costly coronavirus furlough scheme on Tuesday
RE
12:14pCorrection to Job Report Articles on May 8
DJ
12:11pSingapore oil trader ZenRock owes more than $600 million - court document
RE
12:09pChinese investment in the U.S. drops to lowest level since global financial crisis
RE
11:57aOklahoma oil regulators hear arguments on output cuts
RE
11:54aBRC BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM : call for evidence - NMW rates and workforce survey launched
PU
11:47aGermany spots way through ECB legal maze
RE
11:47aBerlin will comply with German court's ECB ruling - Finance Ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal announces proposed common shares and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes ..
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner says burnin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group