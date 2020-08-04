Chinese investors shift to money market funds as equities turn volatile

SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chinese investors are swapping
their bets in equities for safe-haven money market funds (MMFs)
as stock markets continue to be volatile on the back of concerns
about domestic policy tightening and Sino-U.S. tensions.
The trend marks a reversal in the risk-seeking behaviour
seen during March-June and has caused the country's blue-chip
index to pull back from its highest in more than five years.
MMFs are traditionally considered low-risk and liquid as
they normally invest in high-quality assets, including
government bonds, and yield is closely related to general cash
conditions in the financial system.
Hwabao Tianyi ETF, the largest money market ETF
listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, saw its total units
increase 35.6% to 968 million on Aug. 3, from 714 million on
July 13 when the CSI300 blue-chip started to retreat from its
five-year high.
Huatai-PB CSI 300 ETF, the largest ETF tracking
the blue-chip CSI300 index, saw its total units
decrease 17.9% to 7.8 billion on Aug. 3, from 9.5 billion on
July 13.
"Some investors, in particular those heavily leveraged, want
to exit the stock market for the moment given the big
uncertainties around the Sino-U.S. tensions, and park their
money in the money market funds," said Zhang Chengyu, vice
general manager of Beijing-based Shiji Hongfan Asset Management
Co.
China's major indexes saw two sessions of big plunges on
July 16 and July 24, as worries mounted over policy tightening,
following better-than-expected GDP data in the second quarter,
and over escalating Sino-U.S. tensions.
In July, the CSI300 and SSEC had both shed as much as 8% in
their recent corrections, but they are up and 16.6% and 10.5%
for the year, respectively.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Vidya
Ranganathan and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)