Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chinese media keep up drumbeat of criticism of U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 06:32am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's state media continued a barrage of criticism of the United States on Saturday as their tit-for-tat trade war escalated, while seeking to reassure readers the Chinese economy remains in strong shape.

Commentaries in the People's Daily, China's top newspaper, likened the United States to a bull in a China shop running roughshod over the rules of global trade and said that China was "still one of the best-performing, most promising and most tenacious economies in the world."

The commentaries come as trade tensions between the two countries intensify. China said this week it would put an additional 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of U.S. imports in retaliation against levies on Chinese goods imposed by the United States.

One commentary accused the United States of "rudely trampling on international trade rules" and not taking into account China's lowering of tariffs and continued opening of its economy, among other things.

"People of insight are soberly aware that so-called 'America first' is actually naked self-interest, a bullying that takes advantage of its own strength, challenges the multilateral unilaterally, and uses might to challenge the rules," it read.

Another commentary argued that the Chinese economy was stable and was expected to remain so.

In the second half of this year, "comprehensive deepening of reforms will continuously produce benefits." It said China could take steps to boost domestic demand while continued to cut corporate taxes and fees.

With these and other policies, "the Chinese market will show an all-new charm," the commentary said.

A separate piece in the People's Daily quoted vice agriculture minister Han Jun saying that if a trade war broke out, many other countries were willing and "completely able to replace American agricultural products' share of the Chinese market."

It also quoted the vice minister as saying that the impact of American tariffs on China would be "extremely limited", but warned that were a trade war to escalate, the U.S. agriculture sector would feel its effects.

Earlier this week, Chinese state media accused the United States of a "mobster mentality" as it moved to implement additional tariffs on Chinese goods. Beijing had all the necessary means to fight back, the reports said.

(Reporting By Alexandra Harney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Alexandra Harney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China’s coal imports surge in July
PU
07:20aCITY OF PALO ALTO CA : Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day (Events)
PU
06:32aChinese media keep up drumbeat of criticism of U.S.
RE
05:55a8/11 IS NATIONAL DIG SAFELY DAY : Call 811 Before You Dig PSC marks first month of investigating all dig-ins involving natural gas lines
PU
04:45aNATIONAL SORGHUM PRODUCERS : NSP Statement of Chlorpyrifos Ruling
PU
04:15aCurrent Research & Developments Status of Internet of Things Security Market, Industry Forecast to 2023
AQ
04:01aErdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
RE
04:00aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Presidential Proclamation Adjusting Imports of Steel Into the United States
PU
03:59aErdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
RE
03:45aTrump Threatens Tariffs on Canadian-Made Cars
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : What You Need to Know about the Federal EV Tax Credit Phase Out
2BAYER : BAYER : Monsanto ordered to pay $289 million in world's first Roundup cancer trial
3Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday
4Trump says progress made toward trade deal with Mexico, but warns Canada
5PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Two influential ex-ministers of Lula and Ro..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.