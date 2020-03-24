Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chinese outbound funds face problem of plenty in virus-hit markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 09:02am GMT
Investors sit in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage house on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year, in Hangzhou

Unlike most other global fund managers facing massive redemptions in coronavirus-hit markets, Chinese funds that facilitate domestic investment in overseas stock and bond markets have been inundated by investors eager to buy on the cheap.

On Tuesday, China Asset Management Co (ChinaAMC) and HuaAn Fund Management Co joined a slew of Chinese money managers restricting subscriptions in their overseas investment funds as they ran up against their foreign investment quotas.

Separately, Guotai Asset Management Co made its 13th warning to investors of the risks of buying its Nasdaq fund at a steep premium.

Under China's restrictive financial regulations, one of the main ways for retail and institutional investors to invest in overseas markets is by buying units in funds registered under the outbound Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme.

There are however strict and narrow quotas for such funds, and the scramble for these on the secondary market has pushed up premiums to more than 50% in some products.

"This shows demand for overseas investment far exceeds foreign exchange quotas," said Yang Siqi, analyst at Hwabao Securities Co.

The recent savage selloffs in overseas markets had made "some Chinese investors think it's time to start buying," she added.

All the QDII exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Shanghai witnessed net subscriptions this month.

The number of fund units in an ETF tracking Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped more than five-fold, indicating rapid inflows, despite a 20% slump in the underlying stock index it tracks <.N225TR>.

An ETF tracking Germany's DAX 30 index saw its fund units nearly quadruple while the China Southern Hang Seng Index ETF Fund witnessed a 80% jump in fund units.

The sudden inflows forced a growing number of asset managers to restrict subscriptions owing to QDII quotas, which Beijing limits in order to restrain capital outflows.

ChinaAMC announced on Tuesday that two of its QDII funds that invest in overseas bonds would suspend daily individual subscriptions exceeding $700,000. Hua An S&P Global Oil Index fund, another QDII fund, said it would suspend individual subscriptions exceeding 1,000 yuan ($141.14).

Dozens of asset managers made similar statements over the past weeks.

Guotai flagged risks to investors in the Guotai Nasdaq 100 QDII ETF, saying that "blindly" buying its fund on the secondary market at a high premium "could result in major losses."

The fund, whose portfolio includes Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet, changed hands at 3.15 yuan, representing a 23% premium over its net asset value of 2.57 yuan. Its underlying index, the Nasdaq 100 has lost 17% this month.

Meanwhile, seeking to capitalize on such Chinese demand for foreign assets in the long term,, Pictet Asset Management said it plans to sell a global multi-asset fund to Chinese investors in the second quarter.

"The domestic and global markets have different economic drivers. The Microsofts, Apples of the world are very different from the Tencents and Baidus of China," said Lawrence Tse, Pictet's head of intermediaries, Asia ex-Japan.

This is a good time for onshore investors seeking diversification to act, he said.

($1 = 7.0853 Chinese yuan renminbi)

By Samuel Shen and Noah Sin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 5.30% 9192.74 Delayed Quote.-34.02%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.04% 18591.93 Delayed Quote.-32.81%
HANG SENG 4.47% 22650.05 Real-time Quote.-23.09%
NASDAQ 100 0.18% 7006.917453 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.27% 6860.673526 Delayed Quote.-20.31%
NIKKEI 225 7.13% 18092.35 Real-time Quote.-30.03%
S&P 500 -2.93% 2237.4 Delayed Quote.-30.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25aSouth Korea doubles coronavirus rescue package to $80 billion
RE
05:24aIndonesia considering raising fiscal deficit above 3% to fight virus
RE
05:23aFrance has list of companies that could get state support - Le Maire
RE
05:18aCoronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers
RE
05:18aCoronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10aCoronavirus hammers German service sector in March - PMI
RE
05:08aEuro zone business activity collapses in March as coronavirus spreads - PMIs
RE
05:08aFrench business activity plunges to record low in March over coronavirus - PMIs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
2WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
3House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
4Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle
5DIAGEO PLC : DIAGEO : Drinks group Pernod sees 20% hit to operating profit due to coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group