Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chinese steel futures rise on restocking, trade talk hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 09:40pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Workers inspect steel pipes at a steel mill of Hebei Huayang Steel Pipe Co Ltd in Cangzhou

MANILA (Reuters) - Chinese steel and iron ore prices edged up in early trade on Monday, with rebar rising for the first time in five sessions, buoyed by some restocking demand and optimism over U.S.-Sino trade talks.

The most-active construction steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 3,639 yuan ($538.68) a tonne by 0215 GMT. Hot rolled coil rose 0.6 percent to 3,590 yuan.

"There should be some (restocking going on). Steel traders and users usually do this restocking either before or after the holidays," said Richard Lu, an analyst at CRU in Beijing. Lunar New Year was celebrated in China earlier this month.

But to what extent such restocking will support demand is uncertain, Lu added.

"If that (demand) is strong, I think prices will not drop, but I don't think that is the case," Lu said.

"A lot of (market participants) are still away, and some people are taking additional holidays, so the market in general is still quiet compared with the normal level."

Lu said that the "positive outlook" for the U.S-China trade talks was also offering some support to steel prices.

Chinese state media on Saturday expressed cautious optimism over the trade talks between the United States and China, a day after President Xi Jinping said a week of discussions had produced "step-by-step" progress.

President Donald Trump received an update on the talks on Saturday and said on Twitter that they were "very productive".

The most traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 626.5 yuan, after rising as much as 2.6 percent in early trade.

Coking coal dropped 1.2 percent to 1,257 yuan a tonne, while coke inched down 0.5 percent to 2,050 yuan.

Spot iron ore for delivery to China was steady at $87.80 a tonne on Friday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Enrico Dela Cruz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14pU.S. agency submits auto tariff report probe to White House
RE
10:01pUS DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar weakens as trade deal hopes buoy riskier assets; Aussie, kiwi firm
RE
09:52pThai fourth-quarter GDP grows slightly faster than forecast
RE
09:40pChinese steel futures rise on restocking, trade talk hopes
RE
09:25pNikkei touches two-month high as U.S.-China trade talks lift mood
RE
09:17pAsia bulls dare to hope on trade talks, stimulus
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12pSingapore January non-oil exports suffer biggest decline in more than two years
RE
08:42pTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Australian company pays fine for illegal medicine exports
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of major holdings - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange
2MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY PRODIGY RESULTS: a Global Study to Identify Patients at High R..
3DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 4Q Net Profit Rises 10.9% on Year
4BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global sells entire stake in Barclays - FT
5AIR CHINA LTD. : AIR CHINA : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JANUARY 2019

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.