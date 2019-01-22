Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chinese steel, iron ore slide as economic concerns persist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 09:22pm EST
Labourers work at a steel market in Wuxi

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's steel and iron ore futures dipped on Wednesday following a broader sell-off across riskier assets, pressured by persistent concerns over weak demand amid a slowing global economy.

Benchmark Shanghai steel rebar futures eased following four days of gains and after hitting a 12-week peak in the previous trading session. They were down 0.5 percent at 3,647 yuan ($536.49) a tonne at 0200 GMT.

Prices of hot-rolled coil, a semi-finished product used to make automobile and household appliances, edged down 0.2 percent to 3,561 yuan.

Official Chinese data earlier this week showed that its overall economy cooled further in the fourth quarter, dragging 2018-growth to the lowest in nearly three decades.

The state planner in China also warned that downward pressure on the economy would impact the country's job market.

"There's a big probability that China's economic growth will continue to slowdown in 2019. But it is still uncertain how much effort the Chinese government will make to boost demand," said Richard Lu, an analyst at CRU in Beijing.

Lu expects a clearer picture on government policy to emerge after China's annual meeting of parliament in early March.

The lower prices in steel markets also came as China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said that the average daily crude steel output at its member mills reached 1.84 million tonnes between Jan. 1 and 10, up 3.5 percent from Dec. 21-31, triggering worries about a supply glut in the near-term.

The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.9 percent to 5,27.5 yuan a tonne.

Coking coal edged up 0.5 percent to 1,222 yuan a tonne, while coke futures dipped 0.2 percent to 2,033.5 yuan.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:30pTRUMP WON'T SOFTEN HARDLINE ON CHINA TO MAKE TRADE DEAL : advisers
RE
09:22pChinese steel, iron ore slide as economic concerns persist
RE
09:17pOil steadies, but economic slowdown still weighs on markets
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12pBayer asks California judge to limit evidence in another Roundup cancer trial
RE
08:56pGoogle spends big on U.S. lobbying amid antitrust, bias battles
RE
08:56pBrazil's Bolsonaro uses Davos speech to appeal to big business
RE
08:55pEXPLAINER : What happens next in Huawei CFO Meng's case?
RE
08:54pWalgreens pays $269.2 million to settle U.S. civil fraud lawsuits
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
2S&P 500 : TRUMP WON'T SOFTEN HARDLINE ON CHINA TO MAKE TRADE DEAL: advisers
3APHRIA INC : APHRIA : Green Growth to commence offer to buy Aphria for about C$2.35 billion
4TATA STEEL : TATA STEEL : ADVENTURE FOUNDATION (TSAF) ANNOUNCES WINTER EXPEDITION TO MOUNT KANGRI
5CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Yea..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.