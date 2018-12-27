Chinese steel prices end slightly lower, erase gains

With more steel mills in China ordered to halt operations or reduce output towards the end of the year amid stringent anti-pollution measures over winter, concerns persist over weak demand.

The most-active coke futures, for May delivery, on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended down 0.2 percent at 1,889 yuan ($274.12) a tonne, after rising as much as 3.3 percent earlier in the session.

Coking coal eased 0.2 percent to 1,172 yuan a tonne, after gaining as much as 2.3 percent earlier in the day.

The most-active rebar steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to a two-week low of 3,396 yuan a tonne. Hot rolled coil fell 1 percent at 3,335 yuan.

The most traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange inched up 0.2 percent to 491.5 yuan a tonne.

Expectations of a boost in demand as steel mills begin restocking provided some support to prices, said Darren Toh, steel and iron ore data scientist at Tivlon Technologies, a Singapore-based steel and iron ore data analytics company.

"We are expecting a further build up of steel inventories at the warehouses (especially as mills switch to using discounted iron ore)," he said. "(It) is a clear sign of firm commitment to produce more steel despite margin erosion."

Spot iron ore for delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> climbed 0.7 percent to $72 a tonne on Wednesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Joseph Radford)

