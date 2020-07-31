Chinese trader COFCO names former Cargill director Sang as head of Asia

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Chinese commodities trader
COFCO International has named Andrew Wong Mui Sang as managing
director of the Asian-Pacific (Apac) region, effective on Aug.
3, the company said on Friday.
Andrew Sang comes from Cargill where he was a foodgrains
director for Greater China and Korea, COFCO said.
He is replacing Frederik Groth, who is leaving COFCO, a
company spokesman said.
"Andrew brings more than 30 years of extensive industry
experience in agri-commodities trading and supply chain
management," the Chinese company said in a statement.
The new Apac head will be based in Singapore and report to
Marcelo Martins, managing director Regions.
