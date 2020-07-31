Log in
Chinese trader COFCO names former Cargill director Sang as head of Asia

07/31/2020 | 12:43pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Chinese commodities trader COFCO International has named Andrew Wong Mui Sang as managing director of the Asian-Pacific (Apac) region, effective on Aug. 3, the company said on Friday.

Andrew Sang comes from Cargill where he was a foodgrains director for Greater China and Korea, COFCO said.

He is replacing Frederik Groth, who is leaving COFCO, a company spokesman said.

"Andrew brings more than 30 years of extensive industry experience in agri-commodities trading and supply chain management," the Chinese company said in a statement.

The new Apac head will be based in Singapore and report to Marcelo Martins, managing director Regions. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

