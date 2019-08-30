Chinney Kin Wing : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee

Preamble

1. Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited (the "Company") was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx") on 11 November 2015.

In compliance with the code of provision of the Corporate Governance Codes issued by the HKEx, an Audit Committee (the "Audit Committee") needs to be established with the terms of reference as set out and adopted herein.

Constitution

2. The Audit Committee was established by resolutions of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board", and each director of the Board, a "Director") on 20 October 2015.

Membership