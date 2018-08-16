Chinook Formally Announces its CyberCx™ Division and Taps Cyber Expert to Lead Company’s Cybersecurity Commissioning Services and Technology Solutions

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Systems, Inc. (Chinook), an interdisciplinary facilities engineering firm and cyber integrated commissioning services provider for mission critical facilities, formally announces its CyberCx™ division and hires Gabriel Daniels, MSc, CASP, CEH, ITIL V3, SAFe to lead the division as the Cybersecurity Program Manager.



With more than 12 years of experience in hardware, software and networking technologies focused in Information Assurance, Daniels has high-level mission critical cyber experience working with agencies within the US intelligence community, NATO, Department of Defense and Department of Treasury. He has been instrumental in the development of the Army’s Strategic Cybersecurity and Cyber’s Incident Response Plans.

“Gabriel is an incredible addition to our team and will be instrumental in leading the growth of our CyberCx division at Chinook for facility related control systems by taking ownership of the risk and security portfolio of our services and products,” said Chinook President Wanda Lenkewich. “With the formal announcement of our CyberCx division at Chinook, we are leveraging our Company’s long and proud history of building commissioning and our full understanding of building control systems to align with our cyber objectives. We believe we have created a cyber commissioning process that is exceptional, and the only one in the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) community.”

Chinook CyberCx™ provides a holistic approach to protect operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) environments with an emphasis on OT. Chinook helps to create secured environments, increase security postures, and minimize or reduce the probability of cyber-attacks on OT and IT environments. Chinook implements its cyber best practices and takes its clients through a proprietary assessment process to help their cyber defenses mature. Chinook also offers various levels of workshops ranging from the basics of Risk Management Framework (RMF), to strategic planning and policy-level training and tactical implementation.

In addition to taking ownership of the risk and security portfolio of Chinook’s CyberCx services and products, Daniels is the subject matter expert for Chinook’s federal and commercial clients within the energy and smart infrastructure sectors as the Company supports its clients in the implementation and maturation of their cybersecurity programs for OT and IT. He develops cybersecurity policies and establishes continuous monitoring programs to assess the extent to which those policies are implemented—promoting safety and security at mission critical client sites.

Before joining Chinook, Daniels was the Deputy Project Manager and Information Assurance Manager for a recognized information technology company. In this role, he was instrumental in taking the first enterprise system through the Risk Management Framework (RMF) process from DoD Information Assurance Certification Process (DIACAP). Prior to that, Daniels worked with a notable company that was focused on the security of the nation’s information by increasing awareness, countering threat, mitigating risk and enforcing compliance. In his role as a Senior Cybersecurity Researcher and Engineer, he supported or executed on the development of program security documentation, as well as security testing and evaluation of security systems and requirements. Before his time as Senior Cybersecurity Researcher and Engineer, Daniels worked with many Department of Defense and International clients to include Army Cyber (ARCYBER), U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), Army G-3, NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan (NTM-A), and International Security Forces-Afghanistan (ISAF). He began his career with the US Army and Navy as a Signal Intelligence Analyst at Camp Humphrey in South Korea.

“Chinook has a great reputation for emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity of operational technology in the management of facility lifecycles, and I’m excited for the opportunity to be a part of this growing team,” said Daniels.

Through his desire to give back and groom the next generation of cyber professionals, Daniels is an adjunct professor at Northern Virginia (NoVA) Community College and Lord Fairfax Community College. He is a part of the Computer Science Program within the Natural and Applied Science Division teaching classes such as introduction to telecommunications, cyberlaw, network attacks, computer crime and hacking, and computer applications and concepts. He holds a master’s degree in cybersecurity and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Maryland University College.

About Chinook Systems, Inc.

Chinook Systems, Inc. (Chinook) is a leader in delivering lifecycle energy security solutions to mission critical government and commercial facility Owners. We specialize in the engineering, construction, commissioning and operations of intelligent, cyber-secure, code compliant and energy efficient building systems. Our solutions save millions of dollars in utility costs, reduce harmful emissions to the environment, and mitigate cyber-attacks on facilities. Chinook distinguishes itself by staying ahead of the industry through training and collaboration, offering best-in-class facility lifecycle solutions, operating in a lean/flexible environment, and being responsive and attentive to client needs.

To learn more, visit www.chinooksystems.com.

