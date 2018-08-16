Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chinook Formally Announces its CyberCx™ Division and Taps Cyber Expert to Lead Company’s Cybersecurity Commissioning Services and Technology Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Systems, Inc. (Chinook), an interdisciplinary facilities engineering firm and cyber integrated commissioning services provider for mission critical facilities, formally announces its CyberCx™ division and hires Gabriel Daniels, MSc, CASP, CEH, ITIL V3, SAFe to lead the division as the Cybersecurity Program Manager.

With more than 12 years of experience in hardware, software and networking technologies focused in Information Assurance, Daniels has high-level mission critical cyber experience working with agencies within the US intelligence community, NATO, Department of Defense and Department of Treasury. He has been instrumental in the development of the Army’s Strategic Cybersecurity and Cyber’s Incident Response Plans.

“Gabriel is an incredible addition to our team and will be instrumental in leading the growth of our CyberCx division at Chinook for facility related control systems by taking ownership of the risk and security portfolio of our services and products,” said Chinook President Wanda Lenkewich. “With the formal announcement of our CyberCx division at Chinook, we are leveraging our Company’s long and proud history of building commissioning and our full understanding of building control systems to align with our cyber objectives. We believe we have created a cyber commissioning process that is exceptional, and the only one in the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) community.”

Chinook CyberCx™ provides a holistic approach to protect operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) environments with an emphasis on OT. Chinook helps to create secured environments, increase security postures, and minimize or reduce the probability of cyber-attacks on OT and IT environments. Chinook implements its cyber best practices and takes its clients through a proprietary assessment process to help their cyber defenses mature.  Chinook also offers various levels of workshops ranging from the basics of Risk Management Framework (RMF), to strategic planning and policy-level training and tactical implementation.

In addition to taking ownership of the risk and security portfolio of Chinook’s CyberCx services and products, Daniels is the subject matter expert for Chinook’s federal and commercial clients within the energy and smart infrastructure sectors as the Company supports its clients in the implementation and maturation of their cybersecurity programs for OT and IT. He develops cybersecurity policies and establishes continuous monitoring programs to assess the extent to which those policies are implemented—promoting safety and security at mission critical client sites.

Before joining Chinook, Daniels was the Deputy Project Manager and Information Assurance Manager for a recognized information technology company. In this role, he was instrumental in taking the first enterprise system through the Risk Management Framework (RMF) process from DoD Information Assurance Certification Process (DIACAP). Prior to that, Daniels worked with a notable company that was focused on the security of the nation’s information by increasing awareness, countering threat, mitigating risk and enforcing compliance. In his role as a Senior Cybersecurity Researcher and Engineer, he supported or executed on the development of program security documentation, as well as security testing and evaluation of security systems and requirements. Before his time as Senior Cybersecurity Researcher and Engineer, Daniels worked with many Department of Defense and International clients to include Army Cyber (ARCYBER), U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), Army G-3, NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan (NTM-A), and International Security Forces-Afghanistan (ISAF). He began his career with the US Army and Navy as a Signal Intelligence Analyst at Camp Humphrey in South Korea.

“Chinook has a great reputation for emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity of operational technology in the management of facility lifecycles, and I’m excited for the opportunity to be a part of this growing team,” said Daniels.

Through his desire to give back and groom the next generation of cyber professionals, Daniels is an adjunct professor at Northern Virginia (NoVA) Community College and Lord Fairfax Community College. He is a part of the Computer Science Program within the Natural and Applied Science Division teaching classes such as introduction to telecommunications, cyberlaw, network attacks, computer crime and hacking, and computer applications and concepts. He holds a master’s degree in cybersecurity and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Maryland University College.

For more information or to register for Chinook’s CyberCx™ workshops, visit: http://www.chinooksystems.com/cybercx_workshops.html.

About Chinook Systems, Inc.
Chinook Systems, Inc. (Chinook) is a leader in delivering lifecycle energy security solutions to mission critical government and commercial facility Owners. We specialize in the engineering, construction, commissioning and operations of intelligent, cyber-secure, code compliant and energy efficient building systems. Our solutions save millions of dollars in utility costs, reduce harmful emissions to the environment, and mitigate cyber-attacks on facilities. Chinook distinguishes itself by staying ahead of the industry through training and collaboration, offering best-in-class facility lifecycle solutions, operating in a lean/flexible environment, and being responsive and attentive to client needs.

To learn more, visit www.chinooksystems.com.

Media Contact:
Juliette Bogus
B Squared, LLC on behalf of Chinook
Tel: 410.980.5687
Email: juliette@bsquaredllc.net

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:18aSRECO BOARD CHAIR : Saudi market presents 'unique challenges'
AQ
09:18aJACOBS ENGINEERING : wins Saudi petrochemical contract renewal
AQ
09:18a'ONE HECK OF A HAIL MARY' : 5 things Tesla car owners should know about Musk's take-private proposal
AQ
09:18aKITCHEN & BATH DESIGN NEWS : Names 2018 Kitchen & Bath Design Award Winners
BU
09:18aMANAGEENGINE : RecoveryManager Plus Adds Exchange Online Point-in-Time Restoration Capabilities
BU
09:18aFRANKLIN COVEY CO. LAUNCHES NEW WORK SESSION 'CLAYTON CHRISTENSEN SIGNATURE : Find Out WHY—The Key to Successful Innovation'
BU
09:18aDiana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V Coronis
GL
09:18aFerroglobe PLC Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Investor Call for August 22, 2018
GL
09:18aBANK LEUMI : Announces Expansion of High Tech Team
BU
09:17aSATORP Awards Jacobs General Engineering Services Contract
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018
4DELTA AIR LINES : Trade unions unite in protest at likely new Air France KLM boss
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.