Chip Makers Help Lift U.S. Stocks

By Caitlin Ostroff and Michael Wursthorn

The S&P 500 climbed Wednesday, as chip makers rallied, helping the broad index eke out a gain and overcome losses that followed disappointing earnings from industrial giants Caterpillar and Boeing.

Shares of semiconductor companies broadly rose, pulling the S&P 500 higher after Texas Instruments reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and offered upbeat guidance on the chip industry for the months ahead.

The gains nudged the S&P 500 back into positive territory later in Wednesday's session, overcoming steep losses in other corners of the stock market. Shares of industrial giants Caterpillar and Boeing both stumbled after reporting lackluster earnings results and continued to weigh on the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average throughout the trading session, keeping the blue-chip index in the red.

Caterpillar and Boeing aside, corporate earnings have been mostly topping expectations, giving major U.S. stock indexes a boost this week. Of the 138 S&P 500 companies to release results, 78% have exceeded analysts' projections, according to FactSet, with more than half of reporting companies notching solid gains in their share prices.

"Earnings have been quite good," said Ed Keon, chief investment strategist at QMA. "It's no surprise that they have beaten estimates...it's clearly been a tailwind for stock prices."

The S&P 500 added 0.2% in recent trading, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5%. The Dow industrials fell 117 points, or 0.5%, to 27232.

Although earnings and expectations of an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve have aided stocks' climb in recent weeks, the market continues to face several risks, from trade tensions between the U.S. and China to slowing global growth. That is hurting some companies.

Caterpillar reported lower sales in China and higher costs due to tariffs and labor, sending shares down 4.3%. The Deerfield, Ill., company said the tough economic climate isn't expected to abate, guiding its full-year profit to the lower end of its forecast.

Mr. Keon and other investors say they aren't ignoring those risks. They just aren't "playing big roles in our investment decisions, though they are always at the back of our minds."

Trade tensions in May, for example, pulled the S&P 500 down 6.6%. The broad index has more than recouped those losses, rising 20% so far this year. But analysts warn that any sign the U.S. and China are moving further away from a deal could unravel some of those gains and plunge the market into a fresh bout of volatility.

For now, investors remained focused on corporate earnings. Shares of Texas Instruments added 6.7%, leading all other chip makers higher, after reporting solid earnings for the second quarter and a smaller-than-expected decline in revenue.

Freight companies also rallied after United Parcel Service posted earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations, sending shares of the company up 9.1%.

Besides Caterpillar falling Wednesday, Boeing declined 2.9% after it said it lost $2.94 billion in the June quarter, its biggest loss ever, due to the grounding and slowed production of the 737 MAX jetliner.

Some big technology companies also struggled following the Justice Department's announcement that it is probing for antitrust violations. Shares of Facebook, Apple, Amazon.com and Google parent Alphabet were all lower in recent trading, although all four had recovered some of their losses from earlier in the session.

In Europe, stocks edged slightly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 added less than 0.1%, as tech and auto makers in the region posted gains. Shares in Asia mostly rose, with the Shanghai Composite and Japan's Nikkei climbing 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively.

