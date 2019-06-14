Log in
Chipmakers drag European shares lower after Broadcom shock

06/14/2019 | 03:22am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Technology shares led European shares lower on Friday after U.S. chipmaker Broadcom warned of a broad slowdown in demand due to trade tensions and the U.S. ban on Chinese tech and mobile phone company Huawei Technologies.

The forecast of a $2 billion hit to sales at one of the biggest U.S. players in the sector came as Chinese industrial output growth slowed to a more than 17-year of 5% in May and were among the clearest signs yet of the damage President Trump's trade war may do to global growth.

European semiconductor companies Infineon, AMS and STMicroelectronics, Siltronic, Dialog Semiconductor all dropped between 2% and 3% after Broadcom Inc outlined the impact of a total halt in sales to Huawei.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.38% by 0707 GMT, with Germany's trade-sensitive DAX falling 0.40%.

Energy stocks were an outlier, up 0.2%, with oil majors Total SA and Royal Dutch Shell providing the biggest boost.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC 0.67% 281.61 Delayed Quote.10.75%
DAX -0.50% 12105.47 Delayed Quote.15.25%
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR -1.99% 30.91 Delayed Quote.40.11%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.38% 3375.72 Delayed Quote.12.83%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES -5.19% 14.384 Delayed Quote.-12.54%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.11% 61.1 Delayed Quote.14.63%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.14% 28.185 Delayed Quote.10.08%
SILTRONIC -2.68% 59.44 Delayed Quote.-15.35%
STMICROELECTRONICS 0.41% 14.6 End-of-day quote.19.38%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.43% 378.5 Delayed Quote.12.47%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.43% 809.77 Delayed Quote.14.77%
WACKER CHEMIE AG 0.23% 70.9 Delayed Quote.-10.62%
WTI -0.21% 51.9 Delayed Quote.16.32%
