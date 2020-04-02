Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chipotle under pressure in New York over coronavirus sick leave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 09:41pm EDT
The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at the Chipotle Next Kitchen in Manhattan

Less than two months after settling with New York City regulators over paid sick leave, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is under pressure for its policies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press call on Thursday, the chair of the city council's health committee joined Chipotle employees and the union organizing them, SEIU 32BJ, to voice concern that the fast-casual chain's emergency pay policies were not being properly implemented.

"We need Chipotle to honor this," City Councilman Mark Levine, who chairs the city's Committee on Health, said of paid sick leave.

Chipotle, which has 83,000 employees nationwide, sent internal notes to employees, held calls with general managers, posted videos and issued emails notifying them of special sick leave and other coronavirus polices, spokeswoman Erin Wolford said in an email.

"Chipotle's goal is to keep its employees safe and healthy and to keep our communities fed," she said. "Employees across the country who have called our [nurse hotline] with symptoms, or reported they are being tested, or reported they have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19 are being paid while they are excluded from our restaurants."

Some restaurants have clashed with state and local governments over sick leave policies since well before the coronavirus crisis brought them into even sharper focus.

Although New York City and several other cities and states require private employers to provide the benefit, three-fourths of U.S. food service workers do not get it, and major chains, including Dunkin' Brands Group Inc and Wendy's Co, offer none, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

In a settlement announced Feb. 26, New York City required Chipotle to rehire a worker who was fired when she tried to claim sick leave, and to provide $2,500 in restitution. The city's investigation of Chipotle continues.

The company normally offers 3 days of annual paid sick leave.

Alexchayanne Diaz-Larui, 41, called out sick last week with a fever of 101 degrees, he said during the press call.

Once he finally got through to Chipotle's backlogged nurse hotline, he was told to stay home for 7 days.

Human resources told him he needed a positive coronavirus test to claim the special sick leave - pay equal to his upcoming 2-week schedule or average hours worked, whichever is greater - despite a well-publicized shortage of test kits.

"I was forced to go back to work not knowing if I have it or not," he said. "I was given the runaround."

By Hilary Russ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53pBHP : Four ways BHP is focussed on mental wellbeing
PU
10:45pTrump says 3M 'will have a big price to pay' over face masks
RE
10:45pChina-backed AIIB proposes $5 billion financing line to deal with coronavirus crisis
RE
10:43pStocks climb on oil price surge despite grim U.S. jobs data
RE
10:42pAsian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
RE
10:33pFCAI FEDERAL CHAMBER OF AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES : releases March 2020 new vehicle sales figures
PU
10:33pChina Caixin Services PMI Shows Modest Recovery From Record Low
DJ
10:29pChina to minimise coronavirus impact on foreign investment
RE
10:28pBoeing to temporarily suspend Philadelphia area operations amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
10:23pMalaysia's central bank says economy could shrink in 2020 due to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2BRENT : Dated Brent benchmark's record $10 discount gives oil a reality check
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for prolonged recovery from coronavirus crisis
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation o..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group