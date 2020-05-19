Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana Reopens Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel on May 19

Charenton, La., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana and Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel is excited to announce the safe and strategic reopening of the casino hotel to the public on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. The casino hotel will observe a phased reopening as restrictions and social distancing protocols are eased.

To that end, guests can expect temporary changes in operational hours, capacity limitations, as well as newly implemented sanitation protocols. The casino will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. with changes made to the gaming floor to encourage social distancing and limited restaurant offerings. Cafe Delphine and Mabel’s Kitchen will operate with reduced hours during this first phase. Hotel, bingo, valet, banquet, and other restaurant operations are all suspended until further notice. Casino promotions, entertainment, and events that encourage gatherings will also be suspended until further notice.

Upon arrival, guests will enter the facility through the main entrance on the larger side of the property. All team members and guests will be required to submit to a non-invasive temperature check to enter the facility. Guests will be provided with disposable face masks and gloves for use while visiting the property. While face masks are not a requirement to enter the facility, it is highly encouraged.

“We are excited to welcome our guests and team members back safely to the property,” said Mike Howard, General Manager and CEO at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel. “While there are significant changes to our operations at this time, we have taken measures to ensure that our guests will still enjoy the high level of service that they have grown accustomed to in a fun, friendly, and safe environment,” Howard continued.

Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel will continue to engage in frequent enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures throughout the property and encourage frequent hand washing to ensure the safety of guests and team members. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed around the gaming floor and in high traffic areas around the facility. Further, all team members are required to attend training as it relates to the newly implemented enhanced sanitation protocols. Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel will closely monitor all available information including updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, State, and Tribal health authorities.

