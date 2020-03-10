Chloe's : Debuts First-to-Market, Decadently Delicious Frozen Oatmilk Pops and Tropical Line Extensions

Clean Ingredient Pop Pioneer Helps Lead the Oat Milk Movement in the Frozen Novelty Space

Chloe’s, the leading innovator of non-dairy frozen novelties, today announced the launch of Chloe’s Oatmilk Pops, a new line of indulgent non-dairy treats inspired by classic favorites. The first oat milk pops on the market, Chloe’s Oatmilk Pops are available in three irresistible varieties: Mint Chip, Salted Caramel and Raspberry Chip.

Chloe's Oatmilk Pops (Photo: Business Wire)

The growing popularity of dairy alternatives across the globe is staggering. According to Arizton, the global non-dairy milk market is projected to reach revenues of more than $38 billion by 2024. In expanding beyond fruit-based pops, Chloe’s chose oat milk due to its environmental benefits – requiring less water vs. traditional dairy milk or other non-dairy options – coupled with its creamy yet dairy-free nature. The pops are a fresh and unique new way to enjoy the rich, smooth texture of oat milk in a one-of-a-kind treat that’s indulgent and satisfying. Chloe’s Oatmilk Pops are perfect for clean label seekers who still want a treat as all three varieties are dairy-free, plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and made without the artificial ingredients found in many frozen novelties.

“With our new Oatmilk Pops we are diving deeper into decadence, while remaining true to our core value of using simple ingredients,” said Chloe’s President and Co-Founder Chloe Epstein. “Oat milk is rich and creamy and has quickly become one of the most popular dairy alternatives because it works so well in a variety of applications. There are many oat milk products on the market that add artificial ingredients but we’ve been working to perfect a pop recipe with oat milk as the base that still upholds our guardrails of ingredient integrity and we’re thrilled with the result. We have no doubt these will be a consumer favorite!”

In addition to the Oatmilk Pops, Chloe’s is launching new varieties for its dark chocolate dipped and core fruit lines: Chloe’s Coconut Dipped Pops and Chloe’s Lime Pops.

The Chloe’s dipped line was received with much excitement last year and coconut will be no exception. Chloe’s Coconut is crafted with creamy coconut and dairy-free dark chocolate and is an irresistible addition to the decadent line. Made from simple ingredients, Chloe’s Coconut Dipped Pops are the perfect treat in which to indulge while still being mindful of ingredients.

Chloe’s Lime Pops, like all of Chloe’s original fruit pops, are made from just fruit, water and cane sugar. This new offering is a bright, vibrant and refreshingly tart treat.

The new Chloe’s Oatmilk Pops, Chloe’s Coconut Dipped Pops and Chloe’s Lime Pops are plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified. All varieties will be available in March; Chloe’s Oatmilk Pops and Chloe’s Coconut Dipped Pops will retail for $4.99-$5.99 and Chloe’s Lime Pops will retail for $3.99-$4.99.

Chloe’s Pops are available in over 13,000 grocery stores nationwide including Sprouts, Albertsons/Safeway, Kroger, Publix, Harris Teeter, Target, Ahold, WinCo, Gelson’s, New Seasons/New Leaf, Fresh Thyme, Fresh Direct and many others.

To learn more about Chloe’s full line of non-dairy frozen treats, visit https://www.chloesfruit.com/, or follow Chloe’s on Instagram (@ChloesFruit), Facebook (@ChloesFruit) and Twitter (@ChloesFruit).

About Chloe’s

Chloe’s makes frozen snacks with nothing to hide. Chloe’s is the leading innovator of non-dairy frozen novelties and a family favorite due to its irresistible taste and simple ingredient list. Co-founded by Chloe, a mom of three, the brand has quickly expanded its core line of fruit pops to now include kids licensed pops; indulgent, dairy-free dark chocolate dipped pops; lifestyle pops; and decadent Oatmilk Pops. All Chloe’s Pops are dairy-free and always delicious. Go ahead, treat yourself! To learn more about Chloe’s full line of non-dairy frozen treats, visit https://www.chloesfruit.com/, or follow Chloe’s on Instagram (@ChloesFruit), Facebook (@ChloesFruit) and Twitter (@ChloesFruit).

