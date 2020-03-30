Log in
Choice Logistics : Names Robb Porter as Chief Customer Officer

03/30/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Choice Logistics Chief Executive Officer Matthew McKeever announced this month, that the company has named Robb Porter as its Chief Customer Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005509/en/

Robb Porter, Choice Logistics Chief Customer Officer (Photo: Mandy Whitley Photography)

As the Chief Customer Officer, he is responsible for developing and deploying a comprehensive customer strategy to maximize customer acquisition, retention and profitability while leading the Client Services, Sales and Marketing organizations.

Porter joined Choice as EVP, Client Services and Sales in 2017. “It has been three years since Robb joined the organization and, in that time, he has redefined and restructured the Client Services organization to deliver superior client engagement, retention and growth through talent acquisition and global deployment of client services leadership in strategic client geographies while increasing the rigor in our account management methodologies. Robb has also led our market development efforts including products and services, pricing, industry vertical and geographic strategies that meet the complex needs of our diverse client base. These contributions have been key to Choice’s transformation and the strengthening of the company as a whole,” McKeever added.

About Choice Logistics

For nearly 60 years, Choice has helped the world’s leading companies enter new markets, scale and grow faster. We offer clients a single point of contact, global resources and expertise to deliver end-to-end supply-chain strategy and execution via customized, comprehensive, integrated solutions including transportation management, finished goods distribution, returns management, and global trade solutions. Choice leverages proprietary technology to deliver these solutions across its global infrastructure which includes ten, strategically located, distribution centers and 450 forward stocking locations on six continents and more than 100 countries with the ability to activate hundreds more at a moment's notice. As a pioneer in the service supply chain industry, Choice Logistics has remained the authority and clear choice to enabling and differentiating our clients’ supply chain.

For more information, please visit www.choicelogistics.com, or call (800) 861-6900.


© Business Wire 2020
