ChoiceOne Financial Services : Announces Cash Dividend

CHOICEONE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

Sparta, Michigan - August 22, 2018 - On August 22, 2018, the Board of Directors of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. declared a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock. The cash dividend of $0.18 per share was declared payable to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018 and will be paid on September 28, 2018. The dividend declared for the third quarter of 2018 is equal to the dividend paid in the second quarter of 2018 and $0.02 more than the adjusted payment in the third quarter of 2017. The per share amount for the third quarter of 2017 has been adjusted for the 5% stock dividend paid on May 31, 2018.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Mich., and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates twelve full service offices and one loan production office in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Newaygo Counties in Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is publicly traded and is available on the OTC under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website atwww.choiceone.com.

