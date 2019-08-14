Log in
ChoiceOne Financial Services : Bank Earns Bauer Superior 5-Star Financial Performance Rating

08/14/2019

ChoiceOne Bank continues to be awarded the top Superior '5-Star' rating for safety and soundness by BauerFinancial, Inc., an industry expert reporting on the performance of U.S. banks and credit unions since 1983. This means ChoiceOne is among the country's top financial institutions based on many safety and soundness factors including capital, profitability, regulatory compliance and asset quality.

'We are always honored to receive the top '5-Star' rating for safety and soundness by Bauer Financial,' said ChoiceOne Bank President and CEO Kelly Potes. 'This is one of those long-standing ratings that all banks want to achieve. We are consistently rated with the highest score for our financial management.'

BauerFinancial is a completely independent organization. It does not get paid (nor has it ever) to rate any institution, nor can any institution avoid its rating. Bauer uses the same strict barometer to rate all banks and credit unions and makes those ratings available to all people-for free-on its web site. Since 1983, this practice, along with an excellent track record, has earned the respect of regulators, bankers and consumers across the country. Bauer rates all U.S. chartered banks and all federally insured credit unions with assets of at least $1.5 million.

'We practice our mission everyday to provide superior service, high-quality advice and show our utmost respect to everyone we meet,' said Potes. 'Operating as a safe and sound financial organization allows us to live our mission with confidence.'

About BauerFinancial

BauerFinancial is the nation's leading independent bank and credit union rating and research firm. They have been reporting on and analyzing the performance of U.S. banks and credit unions since 1983. See https://www.bauerfinancial.com/ for more information.

Disclaimer

ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 19:16:03 UTC
