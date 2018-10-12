ChoiceOne Financial Services : Bank Opens Full-Service Banking Center Downtown Grand Rapids

ChoiceOne Bank is pleased to announce the grand opening of their new location in downtown Grand Rapids. ChoiceOne purchased the building on 330 Market Avenue SW earlier this year and renovated the historical site to offer a full-service, state-of-the-art branch office with free parking and drive-thru ATM service.

'We are thrilled to open our full-service, state-of-the-art branch office in downtown Grand Rapids,' said ChoiceOne Bank President and CEO Kelly Potes. 'As the local community bank, we recognized a need to provide our Grand Rapids customers with more convenience downtown including extended banking hours with our drive-thru video tellers, drive-thru ATM service and free parking! We also have a great Grand Rapids staff excited to assist our customers with new personal and business accounts, loans and grand opening specials.'

ChoiceOne Bank team and guests cutting the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the new Downtown Grand Rapids branch.

ChoiceOne Bank began its soft-opening October 1 and had a ribbon-cutting ceremony October 9. The Grand Rapids office is officially open today. The new office hours are:

Lobby Hours - Monday - Friday 9 am - 5 pm and Saturday 9 am - Noon

Drive-Thru Video Tellers - Monday - Friday 8:30 am - 5:30 pm and Saturday 9 am - Noon

Drive-Thru ATM Service - 24 Hours, 7 Days a Week

Customers will appreciate the convenience offered at the downtown Market Avenue location, including free parking, drive-thru video tellers, drive-thru ATM service, state-of-the-art banking service and a local staff eager to assist businesses and neighbors with mortgages, personal and business loans and all deposit services.

Drive-thru video tellers and ATM service at 330 Market Avenue SW, downtown Grand Rapids.

'Even though we know people like to do more of their banking electronically today, we also understand our customers want to visit us in person when they need to discuss a loan and other financial services,' said Potes. 'Our mission is to provide superior service, high quality advice and show our utmost respect to everyone we meet. Our vision is to be the best bank in Michigan. We encourage everyone to stop in and put us to the test!'

By yearend, ChoiceOne Bank will have over a dozen full-service banking locations in West Michigan to provide the best banking experience when and where it's most convenient. The next grand opening will be in Rockford as ChoiceOne opens its second full-service branch office at 590 E Division Street NE. See www.ChoiceOne.com/locationsfor a complete list of offices and ATM services.