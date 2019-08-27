ChoiceOne Financial Services : Bank Partners with Grand C.I.T.Y Sports, Inc.

ChoiceOne Bank is pleased to participate in the many programs offered by Grand C.I.T.Y Sports, Inc. to offer opportunities to local youth and their families. Grand C.I.T.Y Sports provides pro-social activities, leadership training programs and support, to equip entire families to make positive change happen and transform local communities.

'We are extremely pleased to partner with Chris Sain and participate in Grand C.I.T.Y Sports,' said ChoiceOne Bank President and CEO Kelly Potes. 'As the local community bank, ChoiceOne has been an advocate for our communities for 120 years. We are committed to the youth and families in our communities and so is Grand C.I.T.Y Sports. It's a welcome and natural partnership.'

Some of the signature events offered by Grand C.I.T.Y Sports include Father-Son 5K Walk, Strong Fathers Flag Football Tournament, All Pro- Football Camp, First-Time Home Owner and Credit Repair Workshops, Got Faith? Breast Cancer Walk and the Turkey Give-a-Way.

'Imagine how many lives would be transformed if our youth and teenagers had more support in making the right choices in school and in life,' said Grand C.I.T.Y Sports Founder Chris Sain. 'Think about how different our community would be if while their child was being mentored, their parents were learning about homeownership, how to repair or improve their credit, had access to affordable housing opportunities and jobs that paid living wages. With Grand C.I.T.Y Sports, we believe that our community can be transformed by strengthening young people and focusing on the family as a whole.'

About Grand CITY Sports, Inc.

Grand C.I.T.Y Sports, Inc. is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization with a mission is to restore and refocus on at-risk youth by emphasizing financial education through sports. Grand C.I.T.Y Sports' vision is to support at-risk youth through mentoring, sport-related activities and community outreach. For more information and to make a donation see https://www.grandcitysports.com/.