ChoiceOne Financial Services : Bank Patricia Brown Wins Inagural CBM Rising Star Award

ChoiceOne Bank has the distinct pleasure to announce that Patricia (Trish) Brown has won the 2019 Rising Star Award for her significant achievements in banking. The Rising Star Award is the first ever given by the Community Bankers of Michigan (CBM) and was presented at their Annual Convention held recently in Traverse City.

Patricia Brown, ChoiceOne Bank Vice President Commercial Loan and CRA Officer

Positioned as a national leader in financial literacy, ChoiceOne Bank Vice President, Commercial Lender and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer Patricia Brown has developed and implemented the KickStart to Career programs in Muskegon and Newago Counties. Because of her concentrated efforts to learn about these programs, Brown has become uniquely positioned as a national leader in creating children's savings accounts throughout the country.

'We are extremely proud of Trish as she was honored with the CBM Rising Star Award,' said ChoiceOne Bank President and CEO Kelly Potes. 'As the local community bank, we are always looking for ways to give back to the communities we serve. Trish has taken this to a new level for ChoiceOne Bank as she is now considered a national leader in financial literacy, helping the children in our communities succeed.'

Brown is invested in the overall goal of the KickStart to Career programs which is to interrupt generational poverty, to bank the unbanked and allow a platform for children to begin dreaming of a brighter future. Brown is hopeful she will see family engagement grow with these programs, so she and others at the Bank have developed a curriculum that encourages teachers, parents and bankers to engage with school children to help them learn the value of saving for their futures.

'We were so pleased Trish received the inaugural Rising Star award,' said CBM President and CEO Michael Tierney. 'Trish exemplifies everything this award was intended to recognize; highlighting an excellent community banker focused on involvement in and outside the bank ensuring the towns served are truly enriched by the actions of the bank.

Brown believes, 'It's proven that students who are presented a curriculum on the fundamentals of saving will have greater financial success in their adult years. My vision is for young adults to have a sense of pride coming from a community that has invested in them and given them the tools they will need for a healthy financial future.'

Brown's volunteer efforts are infectious and she continues to increase the total hours ChoiceOne Bank staff give of their time. These efforts brought the Bank national attention as ChoiceOne Bank was honored with the 2019 Editor's Choice Award for Community Commitment fromCardRates.com based on the Bank's volunteer efforts that directly impact Michigan communities. See https://www.choiceone.com/choiceone-bank-receives-national-community-bank-award/.

Joining ChoiceOne Bank 23 years ago as a bank teller, Brown progressed through the organization to Branch Manager in 2011, Vice President, Regional Branch Manager in 2015, and Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer in 2018. Brown also maintains the role of the Bank's CRA Officer.

Brown is active in many of the other communities the Bank serves, including Secretary for West Michigan CRA Association, Director of Membership for Mid-Michigan Banking Group, Board Member for Engine House No. 5 in Allendale and former Treasurer for the Coopersville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Brown has a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Management from Baker College in Muskegon. She is a graduate of the Perry School of Banking through the Michigan Bankers Association in Lansing. In 2019, Brown graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

'We take our mission is to provide superior service, high-quality advice and show our utmost respect to everyone we meet seriously,' said Potes. 'At the end of the day, it is how we treat one another that will set us apart…and makes us the best bank in Michigan. Trish is one of those people who really cares, and it shows. Her energy and enthusiasm for her customers and our communities are critical assets to the culture at ChoiceOne Bank. Congratulations Trish. '

About Community Bankers of Michigan Association (CBM)

The Community Bankers of Michigan is a 250 member trade association serving community banks, and their financial services partners, throughout Michigan, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan. One Mission. Community Banks.. For more information visit https://www.cbofm.org/.