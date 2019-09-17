Log in
ChoiceOne Financial Services : Bank and Plinqit Finalist for 2019 Best of FinXTech Awards

09/17/2019 | 10:12am EDT
From left Bryan Freeman HTMA Marketing Director, Adom Greenland ChoiceOne Bank COO and Kathleen Craig HTMA CEO.

ChoiceOne Bank along with its partner Plinqit were recently honored as a finalist in the Best Solution for Customer Experience category at the 2019 Best of FinXTech Awards. The Best Solution for Customer Experience category showcases how technology and banking together can generate top-line growth and bottom-line profits through partnerships, collaboration and strategic investments. The awards were recently announced at the Experience FinXTech event in Chicago.

Plinqit, developed by HT Mobile Apps (HTMA) Founder and CEO Kathleen Craig, is designed to help banks connect with consumers in a meaningful, relevant way by bringing together digital customers, banks and savings in one place. Plinqit is offered to banks that want to increase deposit share, deepen relationships with current customers and prospects and leverage data and analytics to cross sell relevant products and services.

ChoiceOne Bank has partnered with the Michigan fintech HTMA since 2017 to offer Plinqit, an innovative mobile app savings strategy. ChoiceOne Bank began its partnership as the first major depository institution to hold Plinqit funds and offer Plinqit to all bank customers.

'We were very excited to receive this recognition as a finalist for our innovative partnership with Plinqit,' said ChoiceOne Bank Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer Adom Greenland. 'As the first bank in the country to offer Plinqit to customers, our partnership with HTMA demonstrates our commitment to technology and offers our customers an innovative mobile savings tool. It's like a Christmas Club for every occasion.'

ChoiceOne Bank has taken the lead in offering customers financial technology with mobile banking, mobile deposits, advanced payroll cards, automated business bookkeeping, online loan applications and online account openings. While all these services entice tech-savvy consumers, Plinqit is a fintech app that moves the Bank into a new savings arena that will attract millennials and offer them a fun and innovative way to save.

Partnerships between banks and financial technology companies present significant opportunities to better serve existing customers, attract new ones, improve efficiencies, bolster security and promote innovation. Through the 2019 Best of FinXTech Awards, Bank Director recognizes those institutions that exemplify how collaborative efforts can lead to innovative solutions and growth in the banking industry.

About Bank Director
Since 1991, Bank Director has served as a leading information resource for the directors and officers of financial institutions. Through its monthly Bank Director magazine, executive-level research, annual conferences, and its website, BankDirector.com, Bank Director reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America's banking industry. Bank Director is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. More information can be found at https://www.bankdirector.com/.

About Plinqit

Plinqit is a brandable, mobile first platform that is elegant and highly powerful at the same time. Unlike any other savings app on the market, its patent-pending Build Skills™ pays users for engaging with content, creating higher user engagement for financial institutions. Created by Millennials for Millennials, Plinqit helps financial institutions connect with this important demographic in a meaningful, relevant way - bringing together digital customers, FI's and savings in one beautiful place. For more information, visit www.plinqit.com.

Disclaimer

ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 14:11:02 UTC
