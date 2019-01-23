ChoiceOne Financial Services : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

EXHIBIT 99.1
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2018 RESULTS
Sparta, Mich. - January 23, 2019 - ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (OTC:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported net income of $1,828,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1,367,000 in the same period in 2017. Diluted earnings per share was $0.50 in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to an adjusted $0.38 per share in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Net income for the year of 2018 was $7,333,000, compared to $6,168,000 in 2017. Diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $2.02 compared to an adjusted $1.70 per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Per share amounts have been adjusted for the 5% stock dividends paid on May 31, 2017 and May 31, 2018.
"We are pleased to report that 2018 was another record year of earnings for ChoiceOne," said Kelly Potes, President and Chief Executive Officer of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. "During the fourth quarter, we expanded our community bank franchise into West Michigan by opening two full-service branch offices in high-growth, high-traffic areas - one new location in downtown Grand Rapids and a second location in Rockford. We also experienced positive deposit and loan growth during the fourth quarter."
Total assets have grown to $670.2 million as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $650.4 million as of September 30, 2018. Net loans grew $7.1 million from September 30, 2018 to December 31, 2018. This loan growth coupled with higher interest rates earned on both the loan and securities portfolios has helped total interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 to grow $2.5 million or 11.3% compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. ChoiceOne also saw deposit growth during the fourth quarter 2018 of $32.7 million which helped to fund loan growth and decreased borrowings by $15.6 million.
ChoiceOne recorded no provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2018 and nonperforming loans have declined $464,000 year to date 2018, as credit quality continues to remain a focal point for ChoiceOne.
Total noninterest income decreased $455,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $891,000 in the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same periods in the prior year. Insurance and investment commissions were the largest component of the decline because of ChoiceOne's sale of a majority of its investment book of business during the fourth quarter of 2017. Gains on sales of loans have also declined as higher interest rates coupled with a low inventory of homes for sale in ChoiceOne's market areas have negatively impacted the level of mortgage originations. Partially offsetting these reductions in income were higher customer service charges, gains on sales of securities in 2018 in contrast to losses sustained in 2017, and income from changes in the market value of equity securities in the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The implementation of Accounting Standard 2016-01 effective January 1, 2018 caused changes in the market value of equity securities to be recorded in noninterest income in 2018, in contrast with the treatment in prior years where changes were included in other comprehensive income.
Total noninterest expense increased $229,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.1 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same periods in 2017. Much of this increase was caused by higher salaries and benefits expense related to annual wage increases and additional sales and retail staff in preparation for the two new branch locations in 2018. Other noninterest expenses were also higher in the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same periods in the prior year due to growth in loan related costs, advertising and promotional expenses, and other expenses.
ChoiceOne's income tax expense decreased $556,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.2 million for the twelve months ended 2018 compared to the same periods in 2017, which caused the effective tax rate to decline from 28% in 2017 to 14% in 2018. This reduction in expense was due to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act passed in December of 2017.
"Increasing our locations in West Michigan to 14 full-service offices from 12 full-service offices allows us to reach more families and businesses in our broadened footprint," said Potes. "In addition, we were able to hire more mortgage lenders, commercial loan officers and branch staff to serve our growing customer base. We believe it's a win-win for ChoiceOne and our communities as we look to further growth."
About ChoiceOne
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank, Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 14 full-service offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Newaygo Counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the OTC under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website atwww.choiceone.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses, the carrying value of goodwill and loan servicing rights, and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other than temporary and the amount of any impairment) and management's assumptions concerning pension and other postretirement benefit plans involve judgments that are inherently forward-looking. These statements reflect management's current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. These and other factors are representative of the risk factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
Cash and Cash Equivalents Securities
Loans Held For Sale
Loans to Other Financial Institutions Loans, Net of Allowance For Loan Losses Premises and Equipment
Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance Policies Goodwill
Other Assets
Total AssetsNoninterest-bearing Deposits Interest-bearing Deposits Borrowings
Other Liabilities
12/31/2018
$
19,690
173,016
831
20,644
404,401
16,010
14,899
13,728
$ $
6,954 670,173 153,542 423,473 10,034 2,647
9/30/2018
12/31/2017
$
14,427 $ 36,837
169,361 159,158
672 1,721
16,238 6,802
397,293 394,208
14,947 12,855
14,803 14,514
13,728 13,728
8,894 6,721
$ $
650,363 145,025
$ 646,544 $ 151,462
399,322 388,391 25,642 27,416 3,209 2,725
Shareholders' Equity
Total Liabilities
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
589,696 80,477 670,173
573,198 569,994 77,165 76,550 $ 650,363 $ 646,544
Condensed Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Interest Income
Loans, including fees
Securities and other
Total Interest Income
Interest Expense
Deposits
Borrowings
Total Interest Expense
Net Interest Income Provision for Loan Losses
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2018 12/31/2017
$
5,298 1,152 6,450
$
4,807 1,024 5,831
$
20,033
-
$ 17,964
4,492 4,077 24,525 22,041
5,616 -747 87 834
5,392 365
328 111 439
2,175 1,189 286 289 2,461 1,478 22,064 20,563 35 485
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan LossesNoninterest Income
Customer service charges
Insurance and investment commissions Gains on sales of loans
Gains on sales of securities Earnings on life insurance policies
Gain on sale of investment book of business Change in market value of equity securities Other income
Total Noninterest Income
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and benefits Occupancy and equipment Data processing Professional fees Other expenses
Total Noninterest Expense
5,616
5,027
22,029 20,078
1,186
1,054
4,526 4,135
104
66
335 826
231
345
1,003 1,265
9
(457)
34 (280)
96 -
99
385 398
908 - 908
(90)
-
71
-
163
139 566 559
1,699
2,154
Net IncomeBasic Earnings Per Share Diluted Earnings Per Share
$ $ $
1,828 0.51 0.50
$ $ $
1,367 0.38 0.38
$ $ $
7,333 2.03 2.02
-
$ 6,168
-
$ 1.70
-
$ 1.70