Cholaca Announces New Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate for Breweries

0
11/20/2019 | 06:23pm EST

Boulder, Colorado, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local cacao producer Cholaca announces the release of its latest product: a cold brew coffee concentrate for breweries. Cleaner and stronger than your regular cold brew, Cholaca’s concentrate makes it easier than ever for breweries to provide coffee-infused beers to their customers.

“Cholaca has made brewing with coffee a little easier with our Coffee Concentrate. After 18 months of development to get this product right, I believe our brewers will have the amazing level of quality they expect from Cholaca,” Says Ira Leibtag, CEO.

Indeed, more than 1,600 breweries have already turned to Cholaca’s liquid cacao product for infusing beers with yummy chocolate flavor. When asked what other products Cholaca could provide, their answer was simple: coffee.

Cholaca listened and developed its coffee concentrate with the beer manufacturing process in mind, only needing to be added cold following fermentation. What’s more, the concentrate contains no preservatives or additives and is gluten-free, dairy-free and paleo, ensuring all beer lovers can enjoy the concoctions their favorites breweries create.

Cholaca has partnered with Country Malt Group to distribute its coffee concentrate. Country Malt Group has an established reputation for providing breweries exceptional ingredients and quality service, and is excited to be adding Cholaca’s concentrate to its portfolio. Nationwide distribution has begun this week.

“Cholaca’s liquid cocoa continues to be tremendously successful product; offering brewers a convenient, simple, and consistent way to add a chocolate touch to their beers without the hassle of traditional nibs and powders,” says Toby Tucker, Senior Division Sales Manager at Country Malt Group. “The new coffee concentrate by Cholaca is another high quality and innovative product that takes the guesswork out of adding coffee to the brewing process.  Country Malt Group is extremely excited to add this to our portfolio, giving brewer’s easy access to it through one of our twelve distribution sites in the very near future.”

 

About Cholaca

Cholaca was founded in 2012, by Ira Leibtag, with one dream in mind: to bring healthy, organic and regeneratively farmed liquid cacao to the masses. This delicious ingredient is available as a liquid or in baking wafer form for breweries, chocolatiers, manufacturers, and foodservice providers. Cholaca is also dedicated to curating sustainable economic partnerships with farmers throughout Peru and Ecuador. The company works directly with coffee growers to maintain its commitment to sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

About Country Malt Group

Country Malt Group humbly began in 1995 as North Country Malt, operating out of a lawnmower shed with six bags of grain, a homebrew grist mill, a cargo van, and no customers. Twenty-four years later, there are now 12 distribution centers located strategically throughout the United States and Canada, always available to assist you, striving to Inspire Your Best Craft.

Carlo Thomas
Cholaca
carlo@cholaca.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
