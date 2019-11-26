Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chooch AI Included in Computer Vision Platforms, Q4 2019” Report by Independent Research Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 07:00am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chooch AI - http://chooch.ai - known for its robust computer vision technology, today announced that it has been recognized in “The Forrester New WaveTM: Computer Vision Platforms, Q4 2019” report.

Faster and more accurate than human vision, Chooch AI is the only complete computer vision solution that can radically increase productivity for enterprise customers out of the box. In the cloud and on the edge, in microscopes and satellites, in imaging systems and on the web and beyond, Chooch Visual AI transcends industries, from energy to healthcare, agriculture to museums, security to media, Chooch AI can be used anywhere you envision.

By uploading tagged images to a Chooch machine learning model, the system generates a network of interconnected neural networks. Chooch can then recognize features in images and videos it receives from image sources. This allows Chooch AI to perform a myriad of computer vision tasks with high speed and accuracy.

Please download the app created to demonstrate the technology at http://Chooch.AI/demo

For more information please contact press@chooch.ai

Chooch AI provides visual AI for a wide variety of industries: the media, e-commerce, security, healthcare, among others. Chooch performs object recognition and facial recognition by matching data in its neural network perception library which is acquired with machine learning. Its API is compatible with a photo or video content from any source such as live streams, apps, web, robots, or drones. Chooch provides a full suite of computer vision services, from data to predictions. To learn more, please visit Chooch.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:13aPARAGON BANKING : 26/11/2019 | Strong growth for Paragon's Commercial Lending division
PU
07:13aPARAGON BANKING : 26/11/2019 | Portfolio and complex landlord business dominate mortgage completions
PU
07:13aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :update on writs of summons & receipt of statutory demand from ambank (m) berhad
PU
07:13aINSR : Primary insider (CEO) share purchase
AQ
07:13aU.S. Worker Confidence Index™ Hits Record High in Q3 2019, Led by Increases in Perceived Likelihood of a Promotion, Raise and Trust in Company Leadership
GL
07:12aVOLKSWAGEN : Audi to cut 9,500 jobs by 2025
RE
07:12aBANK LEUMI LE ISRAEL B M : Leumi Reports Net Income of NIS 2,780 Million ($798 Million) and 10.4% ROE in the First Nine Months of 2019
PR
07:11aBEST BUY : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:11aHERE'S THE BEST PLAYHOUSE, SOCCER GOAL & SWING SET BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Garden Toy & Equipment Savings Researched by Save Bubble
BU
07:09aOil gains as optimism returns to U.S.-China trade talks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
2PEUGEOT : Car parts maker Faurecia sees record profits in 2022, shares rise
3INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
4FACEBOOK : MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
5ENEL S.P.A. : ENEL S P A : Raises Earnings, Dividend Forecasts; Sets 2022 Targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group