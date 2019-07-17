Choom to Acquire 19.9% Equity Interest of Coastal Green, a BC-Based Cannabis Retailer

VANCOUVER, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Choom™ (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF), is pleased to announce that, pursuant a convertible debenture issued to Choom by Coastal Green Holdings Ltd., Choom will, on conversion of the debenture, acquire a 19.9% equity interest in Coastal Green.

Choom's investment includes various rights, including the right in certain circumstances to acquire 100% of Coastal Green, subject to regulatory restrictions on the number of cannabis retailers Choom may own over time. This investment provides another avenue for Choom to expand its growing cannabis retail footprint in British Columbia and Alberta. Coastal Green has submitted its application to the British Columbia Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch ("LCRB") to become an approved retailer with the intention of opening 8 retail stores mostly localized on the islands off the west coast of British Columbia. Choom will assist Coastal Green by providing support with its cannabis retail operational expertise and store development.

"Coastal Green makes a very welcomed addition to our portfolio of brands and our network of cannabis retail locations in Canada." states Chris Bogart, President & CEO of Choom. "The key driver for this investment was finding an innovative way to maximize our footprint in BC while also gaining additional revenue streams to further grow shareholder value. With the Coastal Green concept, consumers can expect the same warm and welcoming experience with knowledgeable staff they've come to know in our Choom locations."

Terms are not material.

Say hello to Choom™

Choom™ is an emerging adult use cannabis company whose mission is to establish one of the largest retail networks in Canada. The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii's "Choom Gang"—a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, "Choom". Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian adult use market with the ethos of 'cultivating good times'. Choom™ is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, offering a diversity of brands for Canadians across a national retail network.

"Chris Bogart"

President & CEO

