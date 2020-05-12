Choose Well Offers Virtual Clinic Visits for Birth Control

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Well, the largest contraceptive access program in South Carolina's history, will now offer virtual clinic visits for birth control.

Choose Well launched in 2017 with the goal to reduce unintended pregnancy by improving consumer knowledge and access to contraceptive care services, increasing provider knowledge and skills and removing cost barriers to contraceptive care and birth control for women. To date, Choose Well has been able to serve more than 218,000 women in South Carolina by providing access to eight methods of birth control, all free or low cost.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making access to contraceptive care services more challenging, Choose Well decided to expand its services to include virtual visits.

"Reproductive healthcare is essential, more so in a crisis," said Bonnie Kapp, president and CEO of New Morning, the backbone organization leading Choose Well. "We are very aware of the staggering numbers of South Carolinians filing for unemployment due to the pandemic, and we want to help women who find themselves uninsured. We're proud to offer virtual visits to ensure more people have access to superior reproductive healthcare from anywhere – most importantly, without leaving the safety of their home."

To schedule a virtual visit, patients will visit www.nodrama.org and fill out a virtual visit appointment request form. The patient then will be contacted to schedule their appointment. At the time of the appointment, a board-certified provider will meet with a patient face-to-face through secure video technology. Patients will receive comprehensive contraceptive counseling, which will allow the provider to send a prescription to a local pharmacy for the patient's preferred birth control method, if desired.

About New Morning

New Morning is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, private-sector, grant-making organization dedicated to improving reproductive health education, counseling and clinical services throughout South Carolina. It serves as the lead organization for Choose Well. For more information, visit newmorning.org or choosewellsc.org.

