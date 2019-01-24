Chorus Aviation : Advisory - Chorus Aviation Inc. to Present Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results

Jan 24, 2019

HALIFAX, Jan. 24, 2019/CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) will hold a conference call for analysts on Friday, February 22, 2019, to present fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results of Chorus.

Details are as follows:

ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jolene Mahody, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present these results and will be available for analysts' questions. Media may access this call on a listen-in basis.

View News Release Full Screen Date: Friday, February 22, 2019 Time: 9:30 A.M. ET / 10:30 A.M. AT By telephone: 1-888-231-8191. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call. By audio webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1923003/1C1675BF55CDC811D8CD46BF1E407F1B

or on Chorus' website at www.chorusaviation.ca under Reports > Executive Management Presentations. Note: This is a listen-in only audio webcast. Media Player or Real Player is required to listen to the broadcast; please download well in advance of the call. Replay: Instant replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call at 1-855-859-2056 toll free, passcode 1093749# (pound key), until midnight ET Thursday, February 28, 2019.

