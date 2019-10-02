Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chorus Aviation : Advisory - Chorus Aviation Inc. to Present Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 14, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 08:44am EDT

Oct 2, 2019

HALIFAX, Oct. 2, 2019/CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) will hold a conference call for analysts on Thursday, November 14, 2019, to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results.

Details are as follows:

Q3 2019 ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gary Osborne, Chief Financial Officer, will present the third quarter results and will be available for analysts' questions. Media may access this call on a listen-in basis.

Date:

Thursday, November 14, 2019

Time:

10:00 A.M. AT / 9:00 A.M. ET

By telephone:

1-888-231-8191. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.

By audio webcast:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2103140/EFF564A0295D39F88AC75CC40572A7B0 or on Chorus' website at www.chorusaviation.com under Reports > Executive Management Presentations. Note: This is a listen-in only audio webcast. Media Player or Real Player is required to listen to the broadcast; please download well in advance of the call.

Replay:

Instant replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call at 1-855-859-2056 toll free, passcode 5576948# (pound key), until midnight ET Friday, November 22, 2019.

www.chorusaviation.com

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

For further information: Manon Stuart, (902) 873-5054, Halifax, Nova Scotia, manon.stuart@chorusaviation.com; Debra Williams, (905) 671-7769, Toronto, Ontario, debra.williams@chorusaviation.com

Disclaimer

Chorus Aviation Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 12:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:08aGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Surprises 2019 College Football Hall of Famer London Fletcher with a Blimp Experience to Kick Off "Headed to the Hall" Sweepstakes
PR
09:08aVERIFYLE : Becomes First to Offer Cellucrypt® Encryption Key Management with Digital Signatures
BU
09:08aTHE MATHER GROUP : Wins RPH Acquisition Thanks to “Real-Time” Tech Innovation
BU
09:08aLEAF TRADERS : ' Online Portal is Hosting Michigan's Cannabis Community Awards Nominations and Voting
BU
09:08aBANK OF AMERICA : Women Small Business Owners Confident on Growth, Have More Aggressive Plans to Hire and Expand
BU
09:08aWALMART : Suspends Sale of Over the Counter Ranitidine Products
DJ
09:08aNew Kasasa Study Finds Gen Z and Millennials Twice as Likely as Gen X and Boomers to Cite Lagging Technology as a Barrier to Banking Locally
BU
09:08aOPAQ : Announces Partnership with CNA to Help Reduce Small and Midsize Companies' Cyber Security Risks
BU
09:08aBooming Nashville Job Market Gains New “White Glove” Staffing Resource as Hire Dynamics Opens Century Boulevard Office
BU
09:07aFinantec Has Revamped Its IR Portal Website IR STREET (Japanese / English) !
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
2VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : says risk calculation, hedging change to reap $250 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group