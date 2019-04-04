Log in
Chorus Aviation : Advisory - Chorus Aviation Inc. to hold annual and special meeting of shareholders and present first quarter 2019 financial results on may 8, 2019

04/04/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

HALIFAX, April 4, 2019/CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, and earlier that day will present first quarter 2019 financial results.

Details are as follows:

Q1 2019 ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jolene Mahody, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, and incoming Chief Financial Officer, Gary Osborne, will present the first quarter results and will be available for analysts' questions. Media may access this call on a listen-in basis.

Date:

Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Time:

11:00 A.M. AT / 10:00 A.M. ET

By telephone:

1-888-231-8191. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.

By audio webcast:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1960209/19CC01CE0EF7DEFB4FF358FEE21780AC
or on Chorus' website at www.chorusaviation.ca under Reports > Executive Management Presentations. Note: This is a listen-in only audio webcast. Media Player or Real Player is required to listen to the broadcast; please download well in advance of the call.

Replay:

Instant replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call at 1-855-859-2056 toll free, passcode 6896463# (pound key), until midnight ET Thursday, May 16, 2019.

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Date:

Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Time:

02:30 P.M. AT / 01:30 P.M. ET

Location:

Fuchsia Room, ALT Hotel Halifax Airport, 40 Silver Dart Drive in Enfield, Nova Scotia

Meeting materials are available online at www.chorusaviation.ca under Reports > Annual Reports.

By audio webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1960217/94ED6331691EEFB039195EC7D944DED5

Note: this is a listen-in only audio webcast. Media player or Real Player is required to listen to the broadcast; please download well in advance of the call. Instant replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the meeting at www.chorusaviation.ca under Reports > Executive Management Presentations.

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Manon Stuart, (902) 873-5054 Halifax, Nova Scotia, mstuart@chorusaviation.ca; Debra Williams, (905) 671-7769 Toronto, Ontario, dwilliams@chorusaviation.ca

Chorus Aviation Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 17:21:04 UTC
