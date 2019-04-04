Chorus Aviation : Advisory - Chorus Aviation Inc. to hold annual and special meeting of shareholders and present first quarter 2019 financial results on may 8, 2019

HALIFAX, April 4, 2019/CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, and earlier that day will present first quarter 2019 financial results.
Details are as follows:
Q1 2019 ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL
Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jolene Mahody, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, and incoming Chief Financial Officer, Gary Osborne, will present the first quarter results and will be available for analysts' questions. Media may access this call on a listen-in basis.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
|
|
|
Time:
|
11:00 A.M. AT / 10:00 A.M. ET
|
|
|
By telephone:
|
1-888-231-8191. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
|
|
|
By audio webcast:
|
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1960209/19CC01CE0EF7DEFB4FF358FEE21780AC
or on Chorus' website at www.chorusaviation.ca under Reports > Executive Management Presentations. Note: This is a listen-in only audio webcast. Media Player or Real Player is required to listen to the broadcast; please download well in advance of the call.
|
|
|
Replay:
|
Instant replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call at 1-855-859-2056 toll free, passcode 6896463# (pound key), until midnight ET Thursday, May 16, 2019.
ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
|
|
|
Time:
|
02:30 P.M. AT / 01:30 P.M. ET
|
|
|
Location:
|
Fuchsia Room, ALT Hotel Halifax Airport, 40 Silver Dart Drive in Enfield, Nova Scotia
Meeting materials are available online at www.chorusaviation.ca under Reports > Annual Reports.
By audio webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1960217/94ED6331691EEFB039195EC7D944DED5
Note: this is a listen-in only audio webcast. Media player or Real Player is required to listen to the broadcast; please download well in advance of the call. Instant replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the meeting at www.chorusaviation.ca under Reports > Executive Management Presentations.
