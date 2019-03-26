Chorus.ai : Brings Smart Playlists to Mobile

Conversation Intelligence Platform uses AI to optimize sales coaching on-the-go

Chorus.ai, the leading Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams, today announced Smart Playlists for mobile. Built to securely capture, store and analyze sales calls and meetings, Chorus.ai solves the challenge of maximizing the opportunity of managers to impact team performance through coaching, even with limited time.

The Chorus Mobile app, paired with proprietary Smart Playlist technology, surfaces critical moments from sales calls that a manager should review, and allows them to provide personalized feedback to their teams. Using the mobile app, sales reps can now better prepare for customer interactions by reviewing sales calls, key moments and manager feedback while on-the-go. The solution proactively identifies patterns within conversations, and automatically curates playlists of relevant calls utilizing Chorus.ai’s proprietary AI-driven technology. With the Chorus Mobile app, users are no longer tethered to a computer and can take coaching and call preparation with them anywhere.

“Our mobile app is designed for managers and executives that are away from their desks, commuting, or traveling and need the ability to stay on top of their most important deals and customer conversations,” said Roy Raanani, CEO and Co-Founder of Chorus.ai. “It’s the next step in helping our customers drive better sales outcomes through technology.”

According to Gartner, by 2020, 30 percent of all B2B companies will employ artificial intelligence to augment at least one of their primary sales processes. Chorus.ai’s sophisticated AI engine powers Smart Playlists to increase efficiency in business conversations. Designed to improve how leaders manage sales teams, Smart Playlists enables managers to curate a collection of the most important call moments to train and onboard reps.

“Other vendors in the industry are still in the infant stages of AI application, but we have true AI technology that is proven to make sales teams better at their jobs,” said Raanani. “By using AI to automatically identify the most critical calls that need to be reviewed, we’re providing ability for busy reps, managers, and VPs of Sales to find the calls that most need their attention.”

Companies such as Adobe, Zoom and Procore use Chorus.ai to improve sales conversations. Chorus.ai was also recently named a finalist in the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards and Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Performance Management for its Smart Playlist technology.

For more information on Smart Playlists and the mobile app, visit www.chorus.ai/product/mobile.

About Chorus.ai

Chorus.ai is the No. 1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai’s Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice-of-the-customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Outreach, Qualtrics, Adobe, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv and Boston.

