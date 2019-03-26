Chorus.ai : Brings Smart Playlists to Mobile

Chorus.ai, the leading Conversation
Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams, today announced
Smart Playlists for mobile. Built to securely capture, store and analyze
sales calls and meetings, Chorus.ai solves the challenge of maximizing
the opportunity of managers to impact team performance through coaching,
even with limited time.
The Chorus Mobile app, paired with proprietary Smart Playlist
technology, surfaces critical moments from sales calls that a manager
should review, and allows them to provide personalized feedback to their
teams. Using the mobile app, sales reps can now better prepare for
customer interactions by reviewing sales calls, key moments and manager
feedback while on-the-go. The solution proactively identifies patterns
within conversations, and automatically curates playlists of relevant
calls utilizing Chorus.ai’s proprietary AI-driven technology. With the
Chorus Mobile app, users are no longer tethered to a computer and can
take coaching and call preparation with them anywhere.
“Our mobile app is designed for managers and executives that are away
from their desks, commuting, or traveling and need the ability to stay
on top of their most important deals and customer conversations,” said
Roy Raanani, CEO and Co-Founder of Chorus.ai. “It’s the next step in
helping our customers drive better sales outcomes through technology.”
According to Gartner,
by 2020, 30 percent of all B2B companies will employ artificial
intelligence to augment at least one of their primary sales processes.
Chorus.ai’s sophisticated AI engine powers Smart Playlists to increase
efficiency in business conversations. Designed to improve how leaders
manage sales teams, Smart Playlists enables managers to curate a
collection of the most important call moments to train and onboard reps.
“Other vendors in the industry are still in the infant stages of AI
application, but we have true AI technology that is proven to make sales
teams better at their jobs,” said Raanani. “By using AI to automatically
identify the most critical calls that need to be reviewed, we’re
providing ability for busy reps, managers, and VPs of Sales to find the
calls that most need their attention.”
Companies such as Adobe, Zoom and Procore use Chorus.ai to improve sales
conversations. Chorus.ai was also recently named a finalist in the Artificial
Intelligence Excellence Awards and Gold Stevie Winner for Sales
Performance Management for its Smart Playlist technology.
For more information on Smart Playlists and the mobile app, visit www.chorus.ai/product/mobile.
About Chorus.ai
Chorus.ai is the No. 1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for
high-growth sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai’s Conversation
Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the
performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings.
These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy
for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the
voice-of-the-customer across the entire organization. Customers like
Zoom, Outreach, Qualtrics, Adobe, and GitLab ramp new hires to
productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from
20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in
Tel Aviv and Boston.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005565/en/