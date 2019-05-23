Chorus.ai : Unveils First Tool to Tie ROI to Sales Enablement Efforts

Chorus.ai, the leading Conversation
Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams, today announced
the launch of Coaching Initiatives and Scorecards, an industry-first
functionality designed for sales enablement leaders to provide
high-impact coaching to sales professionals in less time. Chorus allows
managers to score specific skills for improved training and will
automatically identify recommended calls with high scores so sales
professionals receive instant guidance on how to improve. It also gives
enablement managers the ability to track skill improvement over time,
tying ROI to programs and training.
Top enablement managers spend
18 hours a month listening to business calls to grade their team’s
performance. The best enablement managers spend 40 percent more time
discovering coachable moments or themes across sales calls than the
average enablement manager. Chorus’ Coaching Initiatives will allow
sales enablement to launch, drive, and measure the efficacy of multiple
initiatives at the same time e.g. improving discovery skills or better
addressing competitors. Scorecards tied to each initiative will enable
sales leaders to score calls and provide personalized coaching to
strengthen individuals. Based on the score, Chorus.ai will proactively
recommend a playlist of high scoring calls for the initiative, allowing
sales reps to self-learn best practices. This is done through
proprietary AI that learns the features of a good call to help drive
rapid improvement in sales teams.
As the reps continue to execute calls, the scores given by managers are
recorded on an ongoing basis to track improvements over time in
personalized coaching dashboards. Structured accreditation systems and
progress tracking on Personal Development Plans help reps become more
self-aware and feel a sense of achievement while also receiving
recognition for skill mastery. Further, enablement leaders and sales
teams have more insight and transparency in an individual’s growth, and
can demonstrate results for their programs.
“One of the hardest aspects of sales enablement is driving change on the
front lines. Finding coachable moments and learning from reps that have
mastered a skill and scaling those learnings across the team has been
the bottleneck in sales coaching,” said Roy Raanani, CEO of Chorus.ai.
“Our new sales coaching initiatives allow managers to score a call once
and then automatically distribute A+ examples to any rep that is
struggling with a skill, saving them countless hours, and more
importantly driving real change. We’re excited to have partnered with
world-class revenue organizations like Lessonly, Pandora, and Adroll to
bring this game-changing functionality to market.
"We've structured our on-boarding program with a series of virtual and
live role-plays that give our reps opportunities to practice before they
engage with our prospects,” said Bryan Naas, director of sales
enablement for Lessonly. “With Scorecards in Chorus, we will be able to
reinforce our coaching culture by closing the feedback loop using the
same feedback criteria on live calls that we did in their role-plays.
I’m excited to make Scorecards a key part of our on-boarding program, as
well as the ongoing coaching that managers do with their teams to drive
continuous learning and improvement."
Chorus.ai has worked with hundreds of customers to increase quota
attainment and shorten new hire ramp times by creating visibility and
analyzing prospect-facing meetings at scale. The company’s proprietary
AI automatically identifies and curates such moments for sales and
customer success teams, thus freeing sales representatives to focus on
building relationships that impact selling outcomes and use those
insights for real-time sales coaching and to replicate sales best
practices.
“Adding metrics to better understand where a rep needs to improve and
giving them the tools, namely messaging and best-practices, via its new
Scorecards gives Chorus a competitive edge,” said Jim Lundy, CEO of
Aragon Research. “Chorus has been a pioneer in the conversation
intelligence industry, and now it’s making waves in terms of coaching
and up-skilling reps.”
This announcement comes on the heels of Chorus.ai’s launch of Smart
Playlists for mobile. Chorus.ai was also recently named a 2019
Aragon Hot Vendor in Conversation Intelligence and won the 2019 Excellence
in Customer Service Award for Best Technology of the Year by
Business Intelligence Group (BIG) For more information on Scorecards,
please visit www.chorus.ai/solution/coaching-ramping
About Chorus.ai
Chorus.ai is the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth
sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai’s Conversation Intelligence
Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of
top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights
serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and
customer success teams and provide insight into the
voice-of-the-customer across the entire organization. Customers like
Zoom, Outreach, Qualtrics, Adobe, and GitLab ramp new hires to
productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from
20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in
Tel Aviv and Boston.
