Chris Stewart : House Passes Bill Honoring Major Brent Taylor

03/05/2019 | 09:05pm EST

Washington, D.C. - Today, the House passed S. 49 which designates the outstation of the Department of Veterans Affairs in North Ogden, Utah, as the Major Brent Taylor Vet Center Outstation to honor his service and sacrifice to our country.

Congressman Stewart was honored to bring this bill to the House floor. Prior to the vote, Rep. Stewart highlighted Major Brent Taylor during his floor speech. Click here for the Congressman's remarks.

'Major Brent Taylor and his family paid the ultimate sacrifice. The naming of a building will never repay the debt our nation owes Major Taylor or his family, but it can stand as a humble reminder of the faithful man who lived-and died-in the service of his God, his family, and his country.'- Rep. Chris Stewart

Chris Stewart published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 02:04:06 UTC
