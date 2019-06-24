Log in
Chrissy Teigen Surprises FOREO Fans at POPSUGAR Play/Ground

06/24/2019 | 02:28pm EDT

Teigen Joins Unsuspecting Fans for a Face Yoga Workout with the Beauty and Wellness Brand

**Click here for HD photos and b-roll**
Photo Credit: Angela Weiss, Thomas Crane
Video Courtesy of FOREO

FOREO fans attending the POPSUGAR Play/Ground festival yesterday had a surprise guest join them for hilarious face yoga moves: Chrissy Teigen!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005607/en/

Chrissy Teigen poses at the FOREO booth at the POPSUGAR Play/Ground. (Photo: Angela Weiss)

Chrissy Teigen poses at the FOREO booth at the POPSUGAR Play/Ground. (Photo: Angela Weiss)

Teigen stopped by the FOREO booth for an unannounced guest appearance as one of the face yoga instructors, joining attendees for various face yoga routines and meeting with excited fans.

FOREO, the Swedish beauty and wellness brand behind the best-selling line of silicone facial cleansing devices, was at the festival showcasing the launch of their newest device, LUNA 3. Their booth consisted of a circuit-style facial and workout for your face, with each station combining the brand’s beauty tech devices with correlated face yoga moves.

Teigen’s surprise comes two weeks after she revealed the brand new LUNA 3 facial cleanser and anti-aging massager. In the reveal, the model and best-selling author kept it real on her Instagram stories, cleansing her face in the plane bathroom during a long flight home following a family vacation.

“After surprising my fans on social with the LUNA 3 launch, I wanted to surprise them in real life to truly show my love for skincare and all things FOREO,” said Chrissy Teigen.

Connect, follow and chat with FOREO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT FOREO

Swedish beauty-tech brand, FOREO, offers a new standard of beauty and wellness solutions, from the award-winning facial cleansing brushes in its LUNA line, inventing a whole new way to mask courtesy of UFO, to reinventing the toothbrush with ISSA. This approach is bold: the brand doesn’t just improve existing designs - FOREO Sweden tears them down and restarts from the ground up - ensuring the best solutions are not reserved for the wealthy few. FOREO promotes self-confidence: when you feel good, you look good - mission complete!


© Business Wire 2019
