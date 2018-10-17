Log in
Christian Cutter Selected as Executive Vice President of Academics for ResponsiveEd

10/17/2018

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResponsiveEd, one of the largest public charter school systems in the nation, is pleased to announce Christian Cutter, Ed.D. as its executive vice president of academics. He is responsible for educational policy and academic programs including budget development, accountability, curriculum enhancement, and the encouragement and improvement of teaching and learning.

Cutter brings more than 20 years of experience in the areas of development, implementation, evaluation, and continuous academic improvement. He comes to ResponsiveEd after serving as assistant superintendent at Option for Youth/Opportunities for Learning in Pasadena, California and prior to that, as president of Citizens of the World Charter Schools in Los Angeles, California. This, after more than two decades dedicated to school districts in Colorado as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, executive director of schools, and assistant superintendent.

“Dr. Cutter’s experience and success with large districts and support of public charter schools and their mission define what we are looking for in a leader and trailblazer for our academics team,” says ResponsiveEd CEO Chuck Cook. “He has a track record of implementing innovative solutions resulting in improved student performance and a motivated, organized culture among team members.”

Cutter earned his Doctorate in Administration from Nova Southeastern University. He has a Master of Arts in Administration from the University of Colorado at Denver and Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Western Ontario. Cutter has also earned a diploma in child psychology from International Correspondence School and diplomas in primary and secondary education from Toronto Montessori Institute.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 75 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based,  personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

Stay Connected:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/responsiveed
Twitter: www.twitter.com/responsiveed
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/responsiveed
Instagram: www.instagram.com/responsiveeducation

Billy Rudolph
Responsive Education Solutions
972-316-3663 x379
brudolph@responsiveed.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
