Christian Theological Seminary : Welcomes Dr. David M. Mellott as Seventh President

Christian Theological Seminary (CTS) announced today that Dr. David M.
Mellott has been named the Seminary’s seventh president. Dr. Mellott
will assume his new position effective July 1, 2019. The announcement
follows an extensive national search.
Dr. Mellott joins CTS from Lancaster Theological Seminary, where he most
recently served as Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dean of the
Seminary and Professor of Theological Formation. His pedagogy is
informed by a breadth of theological, academic, and social influences.
An ordained minister with the United Church of Christ, Dr. Mellott
brings an especially unique perspective to the ecumenical Indianapolis
campus; he grew up with roots in the Christian Church (Disciples of
Christ) and was previously ordained a Roman Catholic priest in 1982.
According to CTS Board of Trustees Chair Liz Klimes, Dr. Mellott’s life
and career demonstrate a clear calling to contribute to the formation of
leaders and healers serving the church and the community. “David’s
legacy and ongoing commitment to placing people first is aligned with
CTS’ mission to equip and empower gifted leaders who help shape the
lives of students, church leaders and the community at large,” said Ms.
Klimes. Remarking on CTS’ commitment to moving forward with momentum,
Klimes added, “A leadership transition always presents an opportunity
for renewed focus, refreshed energy, and a more crystalline and
distilled vision for the future. The CTS Board of Trustees is excited
about the possibilities that await us as we welcome David Mellott to CTS
and the greater Indianapolis community.”
While he relocates to the Midwest from a community renowned for its
agrarian and rural communities, a global perspective informs Dr.
Mellott’s writing and teaching. He led retreats both in Europe and the
U.S. and completed specialized training at Goethe Institute in Munich,
Germany, and Sorbonne University, in Paris, France. As a dean and
professor at Lancaster Seminary, Dr. Mellott taught courses in master’s
and doctoral studies, including programs focused on pastoral ministry,
queer theology, sacramentology, worship, Roman Catholicism, philosophy
and spiritual formation.
His research has centered on specialties including ethnography as a
theological practice, liturgical theology and Christian and ministerial
formation. A prolific writer, Dr. Mellott has authored multiple
publications addressing topics ranging from ethnicity and religion to
liberation for gay clergy. Ultimately, his work explores the
theological, homiletical, historical, humanitarian and social justice
issues critical to spiritual formation and growth.
Dr. Bill Kincaid, Interim President and Herald B. Monroe Associate
Professor of Leadership and Ministry Studies, noted that Dr. Mellott
brings significant leadership experience in theological education and “a
personal temperament for the opportunities and challenges before us. His
teaching interests, advocacy efforts and passion for social justice
initiatives reflect the historic impulses and stated values of Christian
Theological Seminary. I very much look forward to working with him when
I return to the faculty,” said Kincaid.
“Dr. Mellott joins CTS at a vibrant and promising moment in an
institutional history spanning more than 160 years,” said Klimes. “The
Seminary’s innovative programs including a first-of-its-kind PhD,
distinctive models of advancing pastoral care, counseling and
theological leadership, and a forward-thinking partnership with Butler
University. We’re excited to see how Dr. Mellott’s leadership will help
CTS serve as a flagship North American Seminary,” noted Klimes.
Remarking on his new role, Dr. Mellott said he is compelled by the
Seminary’s legacy of integrating a rich theological education with a
vision to serve the common good. “Christian Theological Seminary has
long been a regional and national leader in delivering ecumenical
theological education that serves the world,” he stated.
He added the Seminary’s culture and legacy of inclusiveness is
particularly relevant today. “Christian Theological Seminary’s
commitment to racial and gender justice is now, as much as ever,
essential to being faithful, authentic and engaged,” said Dr. Mellott.
“I am honored to serve as president of such a distinguished school with
a substantial mission to serve the world.”
Upon embarking on his new role as president at CTS, Dr. Mellott will
reside in Indianapolis with his husband, the Rev. Lance Mullins.
Christian Theological Seminary (CTS) is a fully-accredited
independent ecumenical graduate school associated with the Christian
Church (Disciples of Christ) that offers graduate-level degree programs
to prepare ministers, counselors, and lay people to serve as leaders of
the church and the world.
