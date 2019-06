There is an upcoming change to Ringier AG's Board of Directors. The German media entrepreneur and publisher Christiane zu Salm (52) is stepping down from the Board, as she would like to focus more on her entrepreneurial projects. Over the past 12 years, she has accompanied Ringier through its successful digital transformation.

«I would like to thank Christiane zu Salm for the valuable expertise and extensive industry knowledge that she has brought to our Board over the last 12 years. We wish her all the best for the future.»

The resulting vacant seat will be filled by a female candidate. Ringier AG's Board of Directors currently comprises Chairman Michael Ringier, Deputy Chairman Dr Uli Sigg, and members Claudio Cisullo, Lukas Gähwiler and Professor Felix Oberholzer-Gee

Ringier AG, Corporate Communications